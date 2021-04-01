The Harvest Christian Academy Eagles dominated on Tuesday afternoon at the Tamuning Tennis Courts, winning both the Boys and Girls Doubles A Divisions and securing top spots at the 2021 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Islandwide Tennis Tournament.

Earning top honors for the girls, Harvest’s Asia Balajadia and Paige Mantanona defeated Eagles teammates RandiAnn Atento and Sophie Espaldon 8-3.

For the boys, Eagles’ David Chae and Keisi Clark outlasted Father Duenas Memorial School Friars' Christian Lobaton and Nathan Toves 8-3.

While a spot in the finals was enough motivation to bring out Balajadia’s and Mantanona’s best games, playing against the high-spirited Atento and Espaldon fired them up even more.

“I was very intimidated since I know they’re very good tennis players,” Mantanona said. “We were very shocked when they were yelling and cheering, because that’s how they are in practice - the life of the party, but it really motivated us to do our own thing.”

“Since they were so fired up, we had to play serious on our end as well,” Balajadia said.

In 2020, right before sports was shut down due the coronavirus pandemic, Mantanona had played singles but it wasn’t the experience she had been hoping for. More of a team-player, she and Balajadia clicked.

“I played singles last year and I didn’t like it, so it was great to play with one of my really good friends and win gold," Mantanona said.

Balajadia, who had earned a spot in to last year’s semifinals, is proud to be a champion.

“I got into the semifinals and it sucked losing last year, so this was our second chance,” she said. “I’m just so happy and thrilled to have this kind of ending.”

In the boys finals, one game from the title, Chae sensed his partner was beginning to get a little too excited. Being a good partner, he helped center Clark stay centered and the two secured the championship.

“I think my partner got too excited being up 7-3,” laughed Chae said. “We just had to remember, the game wasn’t over.”