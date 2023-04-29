Sports fans looking for something to do Saturday can head on over to Mangilao to get their fill of high-quality matchups in both baseball and basketball.

According to a press release issued by University of Guam athletic director Doug Palmer, big contests, conveniently close in proximity, will be held in the afternoon.

In the Triton Men's Basketball League, the top-seeded KFC Bombers, a team comprising members of the U.S. Air Force, will take on the second-seeded MVP Stars, a team that includes a number of Guam national team players, at 1 p.m. in the UOG Calvo Field House. The 9-0 Bombers handed the 8-1 Stars their only loss on the season, 102-83 in a match that was never very close. The Stars are hoping they can be at full strength for all 48 minutes this time around, with standout player Daren Hechanova only showing up at halftime of their earlier meeting, with his team already trailing by 24 points, 55-31.

The Bombers are currently on a 20-game winning streak and looking to establish their dominance over their rivals in the last game of the regular season.

These two teams have split the last two Triton League Championships, one-apiece so fans can expect to see some of the best basketball on the island.

Palmer predicts it to be a barnburner with the winning team looking to head into the playoffs with a bit of momentum.

"I expect both teams want to win Saturday to build confidence in winning the championship against each other, as playoffs start next week and both teams are expected to meet again in the championship game," he said.

Baseball

At 3 p.m., just a stone's throw away at the George Washington High School baseball field, the UOG Tritons will take on the Guam Junior Nationals in the winners bracket final of the UOG Baseball Classic.

These two teams have quickly formed a rivalry, and this game is expected to continue that trend, as the winner moves on to the championship game to face the victor of the losers bracket final.

The Braves and the Cardinals are scheduled to challenge each other at noon for the chance to play either the Tritons or the Junior Nationals in the tournament final.

The Tritons and Junior Nationals played against each other just last weekend in a very competitive match that saw both teams get a bit fired up along the way.

The time-limited game ended in a 5-all tie, leaving both teams with identical 3-0-1 tournament records.

Palmer noted that the closeness in age has an effect in how the opponents play each other.

"It is rare for us to play a team that is basically the same age as our team, as we usually play adult teams in almost every sport we play at UOG. So there is a bit more passion in the younger players, and it can spill out in a close contested game, and it did a bit last week," he said. "We look for a very competitive game on Saturday as both teams want to win this tournament as it is the only baseball at this level being played on Guam right now."