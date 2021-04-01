Despite a few setbacks in training and a battle with COVID-19 and the stomach flu, Guam’s Anthony ‘Big Tone’ Salas still rocked out on his 31st birthday, delivering a gold-medal performance at the FQ Classic Power Lifting competition in Las Vegas this past weekend.

Cutting 30 pounds to compete at 266 – his lightest competition weight since picking up the sport – Salas pulled a total of 1,812 pounds. Think about that, 188 pounds short of a ton! His squat and deadlift recorded 672 each and benched 468 for a gold in the 125-Kilogram Open and 125Kg Bench Only divisions.

Salas emphasized that this meet was a drug-tested competition with the top six lifters getting tested. He was No. 3. overall in the competition, based on Wilks, he placed in the top 10% among all athletes. Used by powerlifting and crossfitters, the Wilks calculator is used to calculate the strength level of lifters against each other relative to bodyweight

Salas, who contracted COVID-19 in August, said he was thinking of retirement after this Vegas competition.

“I really was … I figured this was my last competition so I wanted to go all out,” said the 31-year-old Salas, crediting the nutrition and training regimen provided by his team at helping him cut weight.

Salas, who has earned seven gold medals and has made a name for himself in the local and national powerlifting community, said this competition ranks as one of his favorite performances.

Heading into the training, he was worried that he might lose strength, but actually saw an improvement over the past few months.

Crediting the weight loss, a strong training regimen and a better mental attitude, Salas said he has never felt better in competition.

“Last time I competed, I had to sleep to recover,” he said. This time around was different, Salas said, “Definitely more efficient … more energy. I was just feeling good the whole time.”

Besides competing on his birthday, Salas said he just felt the positive vibes coming from the island and his support crew. Prior to heading out, it was the perfect blending of support and optimism he needed to get through a rough few weeks, including a bout with the stomach flu while in Las Vegas.

“You can’t carry ‘Guam’s Own’ as your name and not want to represent,” he said. “I just carried all that positivity with me ... I do this for the people, man. It’s for the island as well.”

When talking about his mindset, Salas said the early part of the training, especially when gyms were closed, was rough.

“I didn’t realize how much I missed training around people and having that hype when you’re pushing,” he said.

Salas, who carries himself with a humbleness that belies his accolades, says all his successes have been the product of hard work and teamwork.

“Nobody does these kinds of things alone,” he said.

His first thanks always goes to the “the Man up above,” he said. “I truly believe that he guided me and continues to guide me in the right direction every day!”

His coach, Jesse Quinata, who is based in Hawaii, has been his mentor these past few years, guiding and training to ensure his regimen stays on point.

Salas thanked his family “for always being supportive in this journey and having my back when I feel like things ain't going my way!!”

And, Salas threw out a huge thank you to the Gorilla Squad “for always providing the positive energy when I'm in the gym training.”

With seven medals in his pocket, Salas isn’t talking about retirement anymore. He’s got his sights set on Nationals in 2022.

This year will be focused on training and breaking his deadlift numbers. Cracking the 1900 total and hitting 700s in the squat and deadlift is the next number he hopes to tally up.

Imagine carrying 100 pounds less than one ton of weight.

“It’s crazy to even know I can lift that much weight as a human,” he said. But, he’s ready to try.

“It's a different feeling trying to even get 10 pounds more weight added to my total,” he said.

Locked in and armed with the commitment to his craft and a dedicated squad, the sky’s the limit for the island’s top powerlifter.