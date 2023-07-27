Over a dozen professional development and certification courses have been earmarked for various Guam Football Association coaches and staff for the remainder of the year, starting with coaches Ralph Awa and Jude Bischoff.

Ralph Awa and Bischoff are enrolled in the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association's “B” coaching license course, which opened earlier this month in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

“Participating in the NMIFA course helps to further my expertise in all aspects of coaching and managing a team,” Ralph Awa said. “Module 1 of the course was very interesting, it introduced several components that contribute to a team’s success. Overall, I enjoyed learning about the difference of mindsets and approaches – it makes the game so much more exciting to be a part of.”

He said that his objective with coaching is to provide Guam’s players with the tools necessary for success at the highest level of the sport.

Next, Ralph Awa and Bischoff will take part in the course’s second module from Aug. 8-14 in Saipan. The final module is split into two parts – from Dec. 6-12 and Jan. 15-24.

“Ultimately, with coaching, I just want to share my experience with young players and I hope that at least one player I’ve coached, one day, makes it as a professional player,” said Bischoff, who is a player in Guam’s national program. “I think that’s the goal for any coach who works with youth players – to help them achieve their goals.”

As part of GFA’s four-year strategic plan, GFA intends to implement an annual personal development program for existing qualified coaches and conduct educational courses for coaches to obtain Asian Football Confederation certification, among other objectives in the plan’s recruitment, education, and development pillars.

There are five levels of coaching licenses, the first of which is the GFA “D” Coaching Certificate and the fifth level is a Pro Diploma. The “B” license is the third-highest level for elite coaches and is the minimum requirement for assistant coaches for U17 and U20 national teams.

“In order for GFA to achieve sustainable football development, it is crucial to support our coaches in their coaching journey,” said Ross Awa, GFA technical director. “This can be implemented through mentorship programs, continuous education and training, and providing deserving opportunities for coaching roles within various youth categories and levels.”

Ross Awa said that Bischoff’s and Ralph Awa’s ongoing development will continue to enhance their skills and knowledge, enabling them to provide better coaching to their teams.

“Through their efforts, the players will have the best possible chances of achieving success on the field and fulfilling their potential as athletes,” Ross Awa said. “The importance of coaches like Jude and Ralph in the development of players cannot be overstated.”