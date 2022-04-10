Guam strongman Joe “Gågá” Pangelinan is fighting for his life and Bryant Pangelinan, his youngest brother, is going to do everything in his power to make sure he wins.

About two and a half weeks ago, Joe was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer which spread to his lungs and liver. The diagnosis was quite unexpected, as the 51-year-old Joe had competed in the Guam Sports Network’s strongman competition just a couple of short months ago - excelling at pulling thousands of pounds of steel and moving hundreds of pounds of logs like toothpicks.

“My brother has been my my best friend and my hero since I was a kid, even up until now,” said the 45-year-old Bryant. “He’s helped me through all different facets of my life growing up, and has been so much for me and our family.”

Not only has Joe always been there for his family, he has always made it a priority to be there for his island.

“Through the years, as far back as when there used to be a Gold's Gym there, he was helping folks out, across the board, with their diets or training, even just being trying to become a better person,” Bryant explained. “That was my brother, trying to help you out. He's always been there for people. You could probably say my brother's name from one end of the island to the other, and someone knows him."

As Joe is currently undergoing treatment at Guam Memorial Hospital, and recently had his first surgery to remove cancerous tumor, he needs the island’s help. While love and prayer can go a long way in the healing and recovery process, cash is equally welcome.

“They did his first surgery and it was successful to where they removed the large tumor from his colon,” Bryant said.”They're going to start his chemo in like a week or so. And then go from there.”

Bryant, a world champion Brazilian jiujitsu martial artist and third-degree black belt, will be hosting a fundraising seminar from 6-8 p.m. April 13 at the International Sports Center in Hagåtña. Bryant has won the world championship three times, once as a blue belt and twice as a brown belt and has medaled at the world championships 11 times.

Bryant hopes the island will rally around his ailing brother and help him defeat the life-threatening disease.

The cost to attend and participate is $40 per person.

Those who are able to and wish to donate more, can also do so in person or send funds to gaga2752003@yahoo.com.

“Students will drill it and do it,” said Bryant, explaining that the seminar will he a hands-on experience in a structured class setting.

When Bryant learned of the diagnosis, he made arrangements to return to Guam from Concord, California and be by his brother’s side. While he receives constant status updates from family, being so far away left Bryant relatively helpless.

“He's been in a lot of pain,” Bryant said. "He’s been down, of course, but in better spirits the past few days according to his girlfriend and my cousins.”

“He’s just fighting it,” Bryant Pangelinan said. "He’s doing better day by day.”