Black belt smashes board

TAEKWONDO: Karsten Policarpio, 13, smashes a board to pieces while executing the flying side kick during a recent exhibition at the Dededo Farmers’ Co-op to kick off the Taekwondo Summer Camp program. Policarpio joins Alessandra Leon Guerrero, Jaden Estrellado, Marc Solitana and Ely Catalan who were recently promoted to first-degree black belts during a ceremony conducted by Noly Caluag of Guam Taekwondo Center.