There are few basketball players on Guam who have had as much as an impact on their high school team than Father Duenas Memorial School Friars graduate Blaise Ada.

As a standout student-athlete, Ada’s accomplishments include three undefeated seasons that ended with championship wins.

A news release stated that Ada’s stunning record of 42-0 exemplified his dominance during his time at the school and solidified his reputation as an exceptional player.

His individual accolades are as impressive as his team achievements. He led the Friars in scoring as a freshman and sophomore. He was second in scoring as a senior. He was No. 1 in steals as a sophomore and senior. He was voted first team All-Island as a freshman and senior and was selected as the league’s Most Valuable Player in his final season, the release stated.

Now, with his high school career behind him, Ada will make the leap to the next level and suit up this fall for the University of the West of England in Bristol, in the United Kingdom.

The UWE Bristol basketball team competes in the British Universities & Colleges Sport league which is the NCAA equivalent in the United Kingdom.

“I’d like to thank all the coaches and trainers that have helped me develop into the player I am today, starting with coach Dom Sablan at Guam Elite, coach Brent Tipton with the Guam National Team, coach Kris Theisen of the Tokyo Samurais, my skills trainer Daren Hechanova, my performance trainers Dr. Jordan Tingson, Myke and VJ Borja of 23 Fitness, and last but not least, my coaches at FD – Eddie Pelkey, Jimmy Yi, Chris Fernandez and Dr. Andrew Eusebio,” Ada said in a news release.

As a global basketball ambassador, Ada’s resume transcends boundaries and borders and is marked by his performance on the international stage. Ada's journey includes representing the Guam National Team in the following FIBA tournaments: U15 Oceania Championships in Papua New Guinea (2018); U17 Oceania Championships in New Caledonia (2019); and U17 3-on-3 Asia Cup in Malaysia (2022).

Beyond his national team representation, Ada's journey extends to Japan and California, where he contributed significantly as a member of the Japan-based Tokyo Samurai team, the release stated.

“Ada's international experience continued with the FD Friars as they competed in basketball tournaments in Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore,” the release stated. “Regardless of the team he played on or the country he competed in, Blaise’s performance as a marksman from 3-point range and being an impact player on both ends of the court was a mainstay of consistency.”

Ada, in recent years, is one of less than a handful of former Friars basketball players to make it to the next level. These FD alumni who play or have played college basketball include Thomas Calvo (California Lutheran University), Kyle Gaitan (Enderun College), and Matthew Fegurgur (Long Beach State University).