In a quaint ceremony with former teammates, coaches, faculty, friends and family Wednesday, Father Duenas Memorial School Friars graduate Blaise Ada committed to play for the University of the West of England in Bristol in the United Kingdom.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God, because without him none of this would be possible,” Ada said. “I'd like to thank my parents, my coaches, my trainers and all my friends and teammates that have always had my back since the Jungle. I appreciate you guys and I love you guys.”

Ada is excited for this next stage in his career and happy he has the opportunity to study something he is passionate about at a top-notch university.

“I plan on studying business and sports management,” Ada said. “I believe the school in England is very competitive. I think it's a very great school. It's one of the top universities in England, and so I'm just very happy to be attending there.”

With three undefeated championship seasons, multiple All-Island first team selections and an MVP honor to his credit, Ada leaves for England Sept. 8.

“I never really thought of studying abroad, and my parents and I really thought that this was a very unique and different situation to be in,” Ada said.

“Obviously, the team is very good,” Ada said, adding that playing for the college “creates a pathway and future opportunities.”

Thousands of miles removed from the vast majority of college recruiters, Ada’s dream of making it to the next level became a reality through a virtual platform. With heaps of local and international game experience, which was made possible by his playing in FIBA tournaments, high school games, foreign invitationals and national team tournaments, Ada uploaded a highlight reel to fieldlevel.com, a recruiting app used by thousands of coaches around the world.

Ada said that limited resources and restricted access made it necessary to seek real opportunities via the virtual world.

“Being on Guam, having recruiting apps such as like (Next College Student Athlete), Field Level, all those different recruiting apps really helps you get your name out there,” said Ada, sharing that he was discovered through the Field Level app – an opportunity he almost missed because he thought phone calls were spam.

“I believe they probably called me once or twice,” said Ada, admitting that he did not recognize the foreign number and chose not to answer the calls.

An earned expansion

During Ada’s career, he has played throughout Asia, Oceania and the U.S. and looks forward to expanding his game in Europe.

“I have never been to this part of the world. So it'd be pretty interesting and a great experience for me to play against the competition over there,” said Ada, who will enter the program on a partial athletic scholarship.

Friars basketball coach Jimmy Yi is excited for Ada, knowing firsthand how much time and effort Ada put into making this happen.

“This is something he's always wanted to do since probably the first day he picked up a basketball,” Yi said. “He's worked hard over the years and it’s just a blessing.”