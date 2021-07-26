Blazing Saddles draws 100 cyclists

PEDALIN' POPPE: Cycling enthusiast Province Poppe competes in the Michelob Ultra Blazing Saddles 6-Hour Mountain Bike Endurance Race on Saturday at Guam International Raceway in Yigo. The event drew about 100 cyclists who competed by recording the most laps over a six-hour period from 3-9 p.m. Please check The Guam Daily Post later in the week for race coverage and additional photos. Matt Weiss/The Guam Daily Post