After months of work in and out of the gym, the time is finally here for the island’s bodybuilders.

The Guam National Physique Federation’s 2022 Michelob Ultra Guam National Bodybuilding Championships will be held July 23 at the RIGHA Royal Laguna Guam.

Contest categories include bodybuilding, figure, classic, physique, and bikini.

Advance tickets are $35 and will be available at Paradise Fitness locations. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Balecha knows sacrifice has been worth it

Runell Balecha will be competing in both bodybuilding and classic physique. He’s been bodybuilding since 2015. Balecha said he enjoys the positive outcome of the mental self-discipline and physical work you put in day in and day out with the sport.

This year will be his fifth time competing in men’s physique and has placed well taking second place in 2015 and 2019.

Balecha said preparation for the show was a bit harder in the beginning because he had to adapt to a new daily lifestyle with prepping meals, timing the workouts and timing eating meals throughout the day. But now it’s smooth sailing towards the show and he feels stress-free.

Now, he said, he’s looking forward to showcasing all the hard work he’s put in through the years.

His goal is to have fun, enjoy every moment and inspire someone else to pursue the same passion in the sport.

“This sport is a marathon. You won’t be able to see pleasing results as you want at first,” Balecha said.

Sacrifice is part of the game, he said, adding it’s been tough but he’s had to take time to focus.

You’re not able to have as much fun with your friends and family because you need to restrict yourself, he said.

His advice to anyone wanting to get into bodybuilding is to start slow and build it up into a lifestyle.

He thanked his coach Michael Duay for putting him under his team nextlevellifestyle, Paradise Fitness, and his family and friends for their generous support.

Baisa ready to showcase her work

Leanne Baisa, who’s competing in bikini, said she decided to compete after coming back from vacation and has been training for several weeks.

It’ll be her first time competing and said she never thought she would compete. She said she and her husband found Joseph Dimalanta, "Dr. D," and his Chiropractic and Nutrition Clinic and Health Bistro. Since then, the program has been a big part of their life. Her husband has always had competing on his bucket list, but she’s more of an introvert. She wants to support her husband in all his dreams and decided to compete as a team just like everything else they do.

Baisa said she’s tried to shed postpartum weight each time she had a baby, but this time around she was able to train hard and able to challenge herself to her fullest potential.

“Seeing my body transform on a different level this time around is not only for my health but being in the best shape of my life is something so rewarding,” she said.

She’s feeling nervous and anxious about competing, but she’s heard nothing but good things about other people's experiences.

Baisa said the prep has been challenging since she’s a mother of four and a business owner so the days are super busy.

“It definitely takes a load but at the same time I know I’m here at this point teaching our kids discipline, hard work, and to never quit. But it’s been a blessing to be doing this with my best friend, my husband who is also competing for the first time,” she said.

Her goal is to have fun and get the experience and is excited she’s gotten this far and she wants to continue and see how far her journey in bodybuilding takes her.

The hardest thing about bodybuilding is feeling selfish for taking so much time for herself to prepare for the competition while also taking care of her kids. But she sees her kids have learned something from the experience and she’s happy about that.

She said she’s gained more confidence and has shown her kids what hard work can do. She thanked Dr. D, her trainer and her husband for believing in her and helping her push her out of her shell.

Rios stoked to take on the stage

Dareon Rios, who’s competing in bikini, is also competing for the first time and is feeling stoked. She’s been training for the past two months and is thankful for the community at Dr. D’s Chiropractic and Nutrition Clinic and Health Bistro. She said the staff and trainers have all been welcoming and supportive of her journey.

“The intensity and pressure of the whole competition has never transcended the time, dedication, and faith my team has given me,” she said.

She’s been training five to six days a week including posing sessions. She’s had a lot of support from her team including with the diet, supplements, health checks and chiropractic adjustments with Dr. D.

She said she feels ready and excited to showcase what they’ve been working on.

“My family, friends, and my team have given me everything necessary – plus more – to succeed so the rest is up to me, and I just hope I make everyone proud,” Rios said.

She hopes to inspire young women to prioritize their health and nutrition to live a fulfilling lifestyle.

The hardest part of getting into the sport was not being able to eat all the things she normally does, but Dr. D was understanding and Health Bistro provided avocado smoothies to satiate her sweet tooth.

She said anyone interested in bodybuilding should surround themselves with the right people. Also to listen to your body and what it’s trying to tell you and take a break when you need to. She’s thankful to Dr. D and Health Bistro for believing in her and allowing her to represent them. She’s thankful to her family and friends, most especially her mom who has been a guiding light, the drive and extra push she needed to exceed limits beyond what she could comprehend.