Bank of Guam Strykers FC remains atop the standing, surviving Quality Distributors in a 2-1 victory in Week 11 of the Budweiser Soccer League Saturday at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

A relentless Quality defense held the Strykers to one goal in the first half, from Ian Mariano, and on the other side of the pitch, Quality’s top scorer Ernest Baah finished his shot in the 57th minute to level the contest. After a few missed chances by both teams late in the second half, Golden Boot race leader Marcus Lopez scored the eventual game winner for the Strykers in the 77th minute.

With the win, the Strykers move up to 9-0 for the season, while Quality drops to 3-5-2.

• NAPA Rovers FC 8, Guam Shipyard 3: The NAPA Rovers FC snapped Guam Shipyard’s three-match win streak with an 8-3 victory. Michael Crowley led all scorers with a pair of goals and teammates James Lee, Kelby Hernandez, Devan Mendiola, Mark Chargualaf, Sadakuni Tomoyuki and Bryan Cadiz also scored. Francisco Santos, Jared Quichocho and Ashton Surber scored for Guam Shipyard. The Rovers continue in second place in league standings with a 7-1-1 record. Guam Shipyard drops to 3-6 and remains in sixth place.

• Manhoben Lalahi 9, Lots of Art Tattoo Heat 4: Manhoben Lalahi defeated Lots of Art Tattoo Heat 9-4 with two goals each from Micah Hennegan, Daniel Glasscock and Mark Iseke, and one each from Andrew Stenson, Kyle Halehale, and Michael Castaneda. Seth Surber led all scorers with a hat trick for LOA Heat and Eddie Lee Lorenzo scored his team’s other goal. Manhoben Lalahi stay in fourth place in league standings with a 5-5 record following the win, while LOA Heat drop to 2-6-1.

• Islanders FC 6, Sidekicks FC 1: Noah Duenas dropped a hat trick to power the Islanders offense. Kioumars Rezaie, Antonio Prieto, and Edward Cho added to the evening’s tally. GianCarlo Abril scored the lone goal for the Sidekicks. The Islanders remain in third place in league standings with a 7-3 record. The Sidekicks drop to 2-7 for the season.

The Strykers’ Marcus Lopez continues to lead the Golden Boot race with 25 goals scored through Week 11 play. LOA Heat’s Seth Surber surges to second place, tied with Manhoben Lalahi’s Andrew Stenson, Islanders FC’s Eddie Cho and Quality’s Ernest Baah with 11 each scored for the season. The Rovers’ Devan Mendiola is in third place with 10 goals scored for the season.

Bud Light Women’s Soccer League

In Sunday’s matches of the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League, the Bank of Guam Lady Strykers bounced back to their winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Islanders FC. Christina Duenas and Kaia Malakooti scored for the Lady Strykers.

• Guam Shipyard 4, Quality 3: A pair of goals from April Talledo allowed Shipyard to sneak past Quality. Teammates Olivia Elliott and Shyann Roberto added a goal each for the win. Anna Jones scored twice for Quality and teammate Caylani Estoy also scored.

• Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Heat 5, University of Guam Lady Tritons 0: The Heat blanked the University of Guam Lady Tritons 5-0 with goals from Alexandra Shimasaki, Marlena Connelley, Samantha Fegurgur, Nadia Shimasaki, and Brianna Gausden.

Aloha Maid Minetgot Elite Youth League

In Week 9 of the Aloha Maid Minetgot Elite Youth Soccer League’s E13 Hurao Division, Community First/Days Inn Dededo Soccer Club defeated Tumon Typhoons FC 7-2 with two goals each from Connica “Lola” Baza, Justin Li, and Samuel Stenson, and one from Dane Santos. Douglas Kelly scored both goals for Tumon.

Wings FC blanked Quality Distributors 14-0 with five goals from Ash Lom, four from Riku Meyar, and two each from Luciano Jameson and Nicholas Moore. Nicholas Chargualaf scored the Wings’ other goal.

Guam Shipyard Wolverines defeated the Bank of Guam Strykers 8-0 with a hat trick from Jacob Reyes, two from Beau Perez, and one each from Landen Diaz, Kian Rivera and Erwin Manibusan.

In the league’s E15 Gadao Division, Community First/Days Inn Dededo Soccer Club defeated the Wings FC 4-0 with a hat trick from Josh Benavente and one from Brian Nakamine.

The Guam Shipyard Wolverines defeated Quality Distributors 6-1 with two goals from Olivia Haddock, and one each from Kyler Alcantara, Nathan Toves, Lucas Cooper-Nurse, and Kaddin Hutcherson. Scott O’Brien scored for Quality.

