Guam’s Amaya Bollinger, 15, set a new personal record in the 200-meter butterfly Wednesday at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. Teammate Israel Poppe who competed in the men's 100-meter freestyle, also set a new PR.

In 2 minutes, 38.22 seconds, Bollinger brought her best in the butterfly.

“My goal was to break my PR, which I did accomplish and am very happy about. I am satisfied with my progress and growth so far, but I still hope to continue to break the PRs I set as time goes on,” Bollinger said. “Considering the lack of proper training facilities in Guam, I believe that I did the best I could and I am pleased with my overall performance.”

Poppe, 16, who competed in the men’s 100-meter freestyle, was also at his best.

“I am very pleased. I was hoping to drop more time off my 100-meter freestyle, but I am happy about the race overall,” said Poppe, who placed third in Heat No. 3, faster than seven others competing alongside him.

While waiting for the starter’s horn, but before touching the water with his fingertips, Poppe focused on his game plan. If he started too fast, he wouldn’t have enough energy for a strong finish. Coolly, calmly, he stuck to the plan – steady for the first 50 meters and finish strong.

“The only thing on my mind was to not sway from the commitment of sticking to my plan of going out easier than normal on the first 50 meters and then having a faster back half by pushing hard on the last 50 meters,” he said.

Two others from Guam, James “Jimi” Hendrix and Mia Lee also competed Wednesday.

Later that day, the four Guamanians took part in the mixed 4x100 medley relay. Poppe opened the event with the backstroke. Then, in the second leg, Bollinger raced the backstroke. Hendrix, touching water for the first time in the meet, was tasked with the butterfly. And, also getting her feet wet for the first time, Mia Lee, the team’s anchor, swam the freestyle.

Guam, in 4:40.68, placed eighth, besting the Maldives and Malawi. Malawi was disqualified.

The day before the medley relay, Hendrix was scheduled to compete in the men’s 200-meter butterfly but was still feeling the effects of the flu.

“I was a little worried about how I would hold up, although I’m definitely feeling better now,” said the 21-year-old Hendrix. “Being out of the water for the first three days of competition was really rough.”

As Poppe approached the wall, Hendrix dove into the water. But being dry-docked for three days had taken its toll – or so he thought.

“So I’m feeling good, I dive in and something still doesn’t feel too right,” Hendrix said. “I felt like I wasn’t catching the water good enough, and by the last 25 meters, my arms started to give up, but I was able to push through to the end.

“Afterwards, I was exhausted and definitely felt the lack of practice. It was a feeling I have experienced before, and it usually ends up in a horrible time,” he said.

Expecting to look up and see manatee-like times, Hendrix couldn’t believe he had set a new personal record.

“Still not knowing how I did, I swam my warm down and when the results came out for the relay, I checked my splits and was honestly shook,” he said. “My PR is a 57.85, and my split for the relay was a 57.58.”

Hendrix said that, given his current condition, his time wasn’t that bad.

“It gives me confidence going into my next race on Friday,” he said.

With one leg left, Lee, 15, anchored the freestyle.

“I did pretty well, and I’m pumped for my individual 100-meter freestyle swim,” she said. “It’s an event that I’m very familiar with, so I’m really excited to just get in there and race my heart out.”

Lee said that competing for Guam at the world championships is a dream come true, something she has wanted since she was a little girl.

“Being able to represent Guam has been such an honor,” she said.