With the final playoff seeding already determined, Acdavate’s 55-26 win had no effect on standings, but served as a reminder that the University of Guam’s basketball program needs more talent.

From the opening tip to the final buzzer, Acdavate put on a proverbial clinic.

In the first half, Acdavate’s Arri Arceo put on a show, scoring 14 of her 16 points in the opening two frames, closing the door early on the Tritons. With no answer for Arceo, the sharpshooter drained baskets at will, including a pair of 3-pointers from well beyond the arc.

While Arceo cooled down in the second half, the Tritons’ Jia Peters heated up. In the final two periods, she scored all 14 of her points.

Although Acdavate controlled the tempo and mostly shut down the Tritons’ attack, six players from UOG etched their names in the scoresheet, but none were able to break through the double-digit threshold.

For UOG, with nine points, Kat Santos led the green and gold. Not too far off Santos’ pace, Maria Pagdilao dropped in seven points.

With the win, Acdavate finished the season at 4-4 and will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed. The Tritons, 0-8, enter the postseason as the No. 5-ranked team.

Lady Bombers beat BallHers

In the evening’s second game, the Andersen Air Force Base Lady Bombers defeated BallHers 73-59.

With the win, the Bombers, 7-0, remain undefeated and locked up the No. 1 position heading into the playoffs.

With the loss, BallHers will face the Tritons in the first round. The winner will take on the Bombers in the semifinals.

Even though the Bombers were without high-scorer Katie Mueller, the northern, military team had more than enough options and firepower to bring down a tough BallHers squad.

With 17 points from Michaela McFalls and 16 points from Karley Webb, including a pair of 3-pointers, the Bombers’ range and tenacity proved to be too much for BallHers.

While the BallHers remained close for three quarters, the Bombers controlled the final frame, outscoring their opponent 23-12.

While it appeared that the BallHers had their chances, not even Alana Salas’ 24 points were enough to bring down the military might.