The Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands men’s and women’s basketball teams arrived on Guam looking for high-level competition, and they got it.

On Friday night, at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, in a lopsided affair, the Andersen Air Force Base Lady Bombers annihilated Saipan 75-24.

With 30 points and nine rebounds, five on the offensive glass, the Bombers’ Katie Mueller outscored the entire Saipan team by six points.

With 11 points and seven rebounds from Karley Webb, the Bombers owned the glass and bombed the shellshocked Saipan squad.

Leading Saipan’s anemic offense, Michelle Kautz scored a team-high seven points.

Although Saipan’s effort was less than inspiring, the NMI’s Azriel Fatialofa hauled in a game-high 16 rebounds.

In men’s competition, the AAFB KFC Bombers shelled NMI 114-52. With six players scoring in double digits, the Bombers were unstoppable, firing from all spots on the court, keeping the NMI national team guessing and flatfooted.

Leading KFC’s finger-licking-good effort, Divine Cox dropped in a game-high 23 points and hauled down nine rebounds. Jaden Finley, with 20 points and seven boards, helped power the high-flying offense. With 18 points and eight rebounds, Gabriel San Miguel kept the scoreboard buzzing. Pierre Collie, also with a tremendous effort, scored 14 points. Jared Glenzer, with 13 points and 12 rebounds, all on the defensive end, delivered an extra-crispy effort. Rounding out KFC’s double-digit scorers, Jarnell McConley dropped a dime.