The Andersen Air Force Bombers routed the University of Guam Tritons in the Lady Triton – Global Learning Super League championship game Monday night at the UOG Calvo Field House.

Nearly doubling the Tritons’ total offensive output, the Bombers bombed the Tritons 108-59.

In the third-place game, Team Acdavate defeated BallHers 77-62.

In the championship game, the Lady Bombers took control in the first quarter behind 11 points from Michaela McFalls to lead 28-13 after the first 10 minutes. Then, the Bombers put the game away in the second period, outscoring UOG 33-9 in the quarter with Katie Foote scoring 11 points for the Bombers.

Andersen led 61-22 at halftime.

According to UOG, the two major factors for the Bombers' control were domination in the paint and being able to score at will.

Also aiding in the Bombers’ onslaught, the Andersen-based team was equally tough on defense, shutting down UOG’s top scorer Cori-Nicole Paulino. In the first half, Paulino only scored 2 points.

Michaela McFalls led the Lady Bombers with 25 points while the Katies combined for 53 points. Katie Foote, leading the Katies, scored 19 points. Katie Mueller and Kate Inchun, the other two Katies, each scored 17 points.

Amanda Uncangco led UOG with 17 points while Myranda Brogger added 16 and Paulino ended up with 14 points on the night.

The Bombers ended the season 12-0 and, over the past two seasons, are 22-0 in the Lady Triton Super League. The Tritons finished the fall season 7-6 after a dismal 0-9 spring 2022.

Katie Foote was named the league’s most valuable player.