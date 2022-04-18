Bombers finish UOG Tritons Super League regular season perfect

With the Lady Tritons Super League women's basketball playoffs less than a week away, the undefeated Andersen Air Force Bombers have emerged from the regular season as the team to beat.

In Thursday night’s showdown between the Bombers and BallHers, at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, the Andersen squad staved off a surging opponent 78-70.

With the win, the Bombers improve to 8-0 and will face the winner of the first- round playoff matchup between the winless UOG Tritons and BallHers. The Bombers, atop of the five-team league, received a bye into the semifinals.

With two Super League semifinals slated for Tuesday, at the Field House, Fuetsa will take on Acdavate at 6:30 p.m, followed by the Bombers.

The winners of the semifinals will advance to the championship game, which is slated for 8:15 p.m. Thursday, at UOG.

The third-place game, also scheduled for Thursday, for a chance at taking some some hardware, will feature the two losers from the semifinals.

Despite a strong performance from the BallHers’ Alana Salas, who finished with five 3-pointers and a team-high 27 points, BallHers had no answer for Katie Mueller’s game-high 33-point performance.

Although the BallHers equaled the Bombers’ intensity in the first half, matching the high-fliers shot for shot and taking a 40-38 lead into halftime, the BallHers, in the third-quarter, experienced a major drop in intensity.

For the first time all season, the Bombers trailed at the half.

Salas, in the first two quarters, was unstoppable, burning out the net and leading her team to a modest lead. But in the third quarter, a frame where the sharpshooter was held scoreless, BallHers only managed to score seven points.

As the BallHers struggled, Mueller’s game elevated to a new level, dropping in 16 points and deflating the BallHers’ chance for a comeback.

In the third quarter, with the game tied 47-47, the BallHers’ intensity faded and the Bombers soared. After a 19-0 run and eventually outscoring the BallHers 28-7 in the quarter, the Bombers surged to a 19-point lead, 66-47.

While the BallHers struggled with consistency, Salas and teammate Niah Siguenza elevated their games heading onto the final quarter. Siguenza, who was held scoreless in the first three quarters, scored all nine of her points in crunch time. Salas, with eight points in the period, remained consistent but it wasn’t enough to overcome the talented Bombers.