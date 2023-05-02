The final day of the regular season of the Triton Men’s Basketball League saw two games end on the last shot on Saturday, while the KFC Andersen Air Force Base Bombers continued their domination of the league with a solid victory over the second place MVP Stars.

In the opening game, at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, the MVP Stars came out very strong against the Bombers, leading 8-0 and 13-2 in the opening minutes of the contest, but MVP only had six players and the Bombers, with a full roster, played with fresh legs.

The Stars controlled the first quarter, leading 27-16 at the end of the period behind 15 points from J.P. Cruz. But the Bombers came back in the second period, outscoring MVP 27-18 and cutting the Stars’ lead to 45-43 at halftime, with Drake Felder’s 10 points pacing the Andersen squad.

The third quarter was all Bombers, as Jaden Finley scored 16 points and the Bombers put 40 points on the scoreboard. After 30 minutes of play, the Bombers led 83-59 and cruised to the win 108-84.

The fourth quarter proved costly for MVP, as Cruz was ejected for arguing with the referees. With the ejection, Cruz received a one-game suspension and will have to sit out of the semifinals.

Carrington Simpson led the Bombers with 26 points while Felder added 24 and Finley put up 22. Cruz led MVP with a game-high 42 points and James Stake added 16.

The KFC Bombers are now 10-0 in the Triton League and are on a 22-game winning streak over two seasons. The MVP Stars are 8-2 on the season.

In the second game of the day, the MicroFriends defeated the UOG Tritons 82-79, as the MicroFriends survived a last-minute comeback where the Tritons missed three 3-pointers, which sent the game into overtime.

The MicroFriends and the Tritons battled back and forth, as the game was tied 28-28 after the first 10 minutes. The MicroFriends got an advantage in the second quarter and led 51-45 at halftime. The MicroFriends pushed their lead to 11 points in the third period, leading 72-61 at the end of 30 minutes of play and the MicroFriends were leading by 10 points with two minutes left in regulation. But UOG had one more run left in them and cut their deficit to 3 points with 20 seconds left on the clock. The Tritons, for the win, had three chances to make a 3-pointer, but each shot bounced off the rim and the MicroFriends came away with the win 82-79.

Jose Ignacio led the MicroFriends with 27 points while Logan Hopkins led all scorers with 35 points for the Tritons.

Both MicroFriends and Tritons finished the regular season with 1-9 records, as both teams beat each other for their only wins of the season.

The third game of the day turned out to be a barnburner, as the Navy Ballers, playing with only five players, defeated Team OG 88-87 on the final shot of the game.

The game was close the whole way, as the Ballers led 21-20 after the first quarter and the game was tied at halftime, 41-41. The game was tied after three quarters as well, 65-65 and it was a back-and-forth fourth quarter. With Team OG leading 87-85 with less than 10 seconds left in the game, the Ballers were down to four players, as their fifth player had fouled out. But on the final possession, Ant Manahan launched a final shot that rattled the rim a couple of times but went in to give the Ballers an 88-87 win.

Jeremiah Fitzgerald led the Ballers with 27 points while Manahan added 23 and Stef McCray dropped in 18 points. A.J. Grape led Team OG with 23 points.

Both Team OG and the Navy Ballers ended the regular season with 5-5 records.

Heading into the playoffs, Team OG locked up the third seed by the point differential between the Ballers and themselves, as they split games in the season, but OG beat the Ballers by 9 points. The UOG Tritons claimed the fifth seed with a higher point differential over the MicroFriends. The Navy Ballers are the fourth seed while the MicroFriends are seeded sixth.

The opening round of the playoffs tips off tonight, with the Ballers and the UOG Tritons playing the opening game at 6:30 p.m. and Team OG and the MicroFriends playing at 8:15 p.m. The KFC Bombers play the winner of the Navy Ballers and UOG Tritons on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. while the MVP Stars will play the winner of Team OG and the MicroFriends at 6:30 p.m.

All games are played at the UOG Calvo Field House and all games are streamed live on the Triton Athletics Facebook page.