The Andersen Air Force KFC Bombers won a close battle against the MVP Stars in a Triton-KFC Men’s Basketball League game Tuesday night at the University of Guam Calvo Field House. In a two-possession game, the Bombers defeated the MVP Stars 101-95.

Also on Tuesday, in the opening game, Team OG by Hanom Radio, Water and Ice defeated the Fourstarz 104-95.

In the nightcap, in a matchup of the championship game from spring 2022, the Bombers led most of the game, allowing the MVP Stars to pull within a point.

In the opening quarter, the Bombers' Divine Cox dropped in 18 points and took a 23-21 lead after the first 10 minutes. Cox finished with a team-high 40 points.

In the second quarter, both offenses shifted into high gear with both teams scoring 30 points in the period as MVP’s JP Cruz scored 16 points to keep pace with the Bombers. Cruz, the league’s leading scorer, finished with a game-high 45 points.

The Bombers led 53-51 at halftime.

In the third period, the Bombers’ Jaden Finley scored 12 points while Cruz added another 10 points. At the end of three quarters, the Bombers led 82-77.

In the fourth quarter, Cruz scored 11 points to keep the MVP Stars close but Finley and Cox combined for 35 points in the period, leading the high-flying Andersen squad to victory. Finley, the Bombers’ No. 2 in their one-two punch, finished with 29 points.

For the MVP Stars, John Chaco scored a welcomed 20 points.

With the win, the undefeated Bombers improve to 3-0. The MVP Stars, only their first loss of the season, fall to 2-1.

Team OG vs. Fourstarz

The Fourstarz' Tommy Auputiw, in the first 10 minutes, hit three 3-point shots. Behind strong offensive play from Auputiw, Dkson Attan and EJ Mori, the Fourstarz led 29-20 after the first quarter. In the opening frame, Attan scored 9 of his team-high 32 points. Auputiw, who scored 10 points in the quarter, finished with 17 points. Mori, scoring most of his 12 points in the first quarter, rounded out the triple threat.

For the first two quarters, Team OG’ AJ Grape was held to 9 points, but in the third quarter, he went off, scoring 18 of his game-high 34 points in the period. With two shots from range and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe, Grape’s performance squeezed the Fourstarz’s defense.

With the win, Team OG improves to 3-1, while the Fourstarz drop to 1-3.

All four teams will return to the court Saturday, as Team OG will take on the MVP Stars at 1 p.m. and the Fourstarz will go toe to toe with the Bombers at 4:30 p.m.

All games are played at the field house, and all games are livestreamed on the Triton Athletics Facebook page.