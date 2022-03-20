Although there were not many positive takeaways in Tuesday night’s 81-20 loss to the Andersen Lady Bombers in the Lady Tritons Super League, the University of Guam Lady Tritons are improving.

Last month, when the same two teams met in a different tournament, The Bombers bombed the Tritons 81-9.

“It is difficult to see the silver lining in an 81-20 loss, but the Lady Tritons have shown significant improvement,” said UOG athletic director Doug Palmer. “They were running offensive plays and getting the ball to places where they could score against a much bigger and stronger opponent.”