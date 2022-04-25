Bombers win Tritons basketball championship

BOMBERS PREVAIL: The Andersen Air Force Bombers and Acdavate gather at center court after the Lady Tritons Super League champion game on April 22 at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao. The Bombers defeated Acdavate 58-47. Photo courtesy of UOG

In a hard-fought championship game between the Andersen Air Force Base Bombers and Acdavate, the Bombers won the Lady Tritons Super League 58-47 on Friday night at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

With the victory, the Bombers finished the league a perfect 10-0.

Pacing the Bombers offense, Michaela McFalls and Krista Cox each poured in a team-high 14 points. Teammate Katie Mueller, the league MVP, scored 11 points.

For Acdavate, Riah Arceo scored a game-high 15 points, while Arri Arceo chipped in with a 12-point performance.

In the third-place game, which needed an overtime to declare a winner, Fuetsa defeated BallHers 72-70.

Helping Fuetsa secure the hardware, Babs Kuykendall scored a game-high 30 points and Shae Banez chipped in with 16 points.

For BallHers, Alana Salas scored a team-high 19 points and Niah Siguenza, just a bucket behind, scored 17.

 

