Bombers win Tritons basketball championship

In a hard-fought championship game between the Andersen Air Force Base Bombers and Acdavate, the Bombers won the Lady Tritons Super League 58-47 on Friday night at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

With the victory, the Bombers finished the league a perfect 10-0.

Pacing the Bombers offense, Michaela McFalls and Krista Cox each poured in a team-high 14 points. Teammate Katie Mueller, the league MVP, scored 11 points.

For Acdavate, Riah Arceo scored a game-high 15 points, while Arri Arceo chipped in with a 12-point performance.

In the third-place game, which needed an overtime to declare a winner, Fuetsa defeated BallHers 72-70.

Helping Fuetsa secure the hardware, Babs Kuykendall scored a game-high 30 points and Shae Banez chipped in with 16 points.

For BallHers, Alana Salas scored a team-high 19 points and Niah Siguenza, just a bucket behind, scored 17.