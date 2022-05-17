Sunday's monthly meeting of the top bowlers on island required a few rallies as Gregory Borja and Arlene Reyes emerged victorious to win their respective tournaments at the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning.

Gregory Borja used a late surge in the monthly finals of the Budweiser King of the Lanes to upend the top seed, Jeremiah Camacho, by three sticks.

Borja overcame a nine-pin deficit when Camacho’s eighth frame encroached the headpin leaving a 4-10 split, by stringing a turkey. However, Camacho threw a turkey of his own before faltering in the fill frame to hand the match to Borja 225-222.

In the semifinal round, Camacho ended the match with a double to seal the win against 7th seed Darien Borja; In contrast, 2nd seed Greg Borja slipped past 4th seed Justin Mendiola as the latter’s attempt at a pin 3 conversion hooked left of the intended target.

Reyes wins Prince of the Lanes

Arlene Reyes laid her hands on the Budweiser Prince of the Lanes title with a convincing run through the elimination rounds.

Fourth seed Reyes beat eighth seed Ina Lee 174-142 in round one, then defeated ninth seed, Corey Granillo, with her handicap advantage to advance to the semifinal round.

Against the second seed Sheila Bangs, Reyes kept a steady game ousting the higher seed 179-137. In the monthly finals, she took advantage of top seed Aron Hernandez's errors in the opening frames and held on to claim the title with a 173-155 score.

The next monthly Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes are scheduled for 1:15 p.m. June 12 at the Central Lanes Bowling Center. in Tamuning