Wide receiver Brian Anderson, from Malesso’, punctuated a tremendous victory for the Macalester College Scots, a 45-yard touchdown reception for the decisive score in a 43-7 victory over Martin Luther College.

The Macalester College football team racked up 564 yards of offense and the defense allowed just 252 yards. The win, combined with the season-opener 45-24 triumph at Minnesota Morris, gives the Scots a 2-0 record to start the season for the first time since 2018.

The game was held at Macalester College Stadium on Sept. 10 as part of the ongoing Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) men’s gridiron football season.

A speedy, tough athlete with nerves of steel, Guam’s own Anderson ran a crossing route into the heart of the defense, snatched the football out of the air without breaking stride, and comfortably raced past the secondary defensemen into the ground, smiling angelically as he ran into the end zone.

Anderson’s teammates were overjoyed by his play that they pummeled him playfully into the turf. Thus, tussled and disheveled, Anderson ambled happily over to the Macalester sidelines where 700 rowdy fans joyfully sang his praises.

Anderson has established himself as a Macalester fan favorite and a quiet team leader.

For Anderson, his journey back to Macalester and college football has been one of trial and perseverance. As with many other college students, Anderson’s studies were abruptly disrupted by the pandemic. Once back on island, Anderson felt the call to help his family and he gave up a year of academics in order to stay and take care of his elderly grandmother on Guam. Sadly, she eventually died and Anderson was shaken and unsure about returning to college so far away from the comfort and safety of home.

“The pandemic really shook things up. At first, I wasn’t sure about coming back to Macalester. But I chose to return because I wanted to finish what I had started. I want to be someone who sets his mind on a goal and follows through, no matter how uncomfortable things might be,” Anderson said.

Back in Minnesota, the former Father Duenas Memorial School Friars standout joined a talented group of wide receivers who look to lead one of the nation’s most aggressive passing attacks. In his junior season, Anderson also looks poised to make an impact as a special teams kick returner. At 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, the powerfully built Anderson has established himself as the fastest player on the squad. This week, he is expected to shine in his role as kickoff return man and punt returner against the St. Olaf College football team on Sept. 24 in the first MIAC game of the season.

The MIAC is one of the strongest NCAA Division III athletic conferences in the nation, and its top teams are always nationally ranked and on the hunt for NCAA championships. The MIAC’s 13 private colleges are all members of the NCAA Division III and annually attract many of the nation’s top student-athletes.