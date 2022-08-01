After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19-related mandates, Deadlifts and Dames 3 returned to action on Friday at The Fortress in Yigo.

For nearly three hours, 34 of Guam’s novice, intermediate and advanced weightlifters impressed the audience and judge Joe “Gåga” Pangelinan, with their strength and jaw-dropping perseverance.

After the final dead lift was complete and the last wisp of chalk settled to the earth, a handful of women walked away with painstaking hardware. In the Open 181 Pounds and Above Division, Brittney Pereda’s 463-pound lift not only secured a first-place finish, but it was also the day’s heaviest lift. Accompanying her gold medal performance, Pereda, a 31-year-old strongwoman, was also declared the meet’s overall winner.

“I feel good. It was fun,” Pereda said. “I had more fun watching all the other women putting up some weight. So, that's always my motivations, when I see the other women do their best.”

Pereda, who works out five days a week, shared that she was ready for the competition.

“Every day is kind of like a day of preparation for anything that I decide to compete in,” she said.

Fighting cancer

In the two previous iterations of Deadlifts and Dames, proceeds were donated to Harvest House and the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence. In this third installment, Andrew Eay was named as the benefactor. Eay, 62, who is the father of Desiree Eay Macugay, the event’s promoter and owner of The Fortress, is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in Los Angeles, California.

“That's the main reason why I'm here,” Pereda said. “Just to always be here for her, just to support her during this time was a no-brainer. It's just nice to give back to somebody who has given so much to other women and other individuals who are on a fitness journey."

“When she invited me to join, I was just like, ‘I’m totally down for this!’” added Pereda.

As each competitor successfully executed their lifts or exerted themselves but failed in the attempt, Pangelinan watched in awe.

“I've been part of the strength industry for over 30 years,” said Pangelinan, who is battling colon cancer and on his third round of chemotherapy.

Pangelinan said that he was inspired by the women’s effort.

“I've judged bodybuilding shows. I've competed in strongman. To see women do this is amazing," he said. "We just saw a handful of women that pulled close to 400 pounds. That's not normal! I know guys that can't pull 400 pounds.”

Pangelinan shared that he used to coach Macugay when she started weightlifting and was honored that she asked him to judge the event.

“She's family to me, so it means a lot more to me to come out here,” said Pangelinan. “I’m still credible enough to her where she’s going to ask me."

“Let's face it, this is awe-inspiring,” he said. “To watch these girls makes me want to go back to the gym, but I know I've got to take a little time. It's OK. It's OK.”

Mastering the Masters Division

In the Masters Division, Julyne Manglona, 42, a mother of six and grandmother of five, lifted the division's heaviest weight — an impressive 308.6-pounds.

"I think it's a great thing that women come together to empower each other, adjust each other's crowns and uplift each other,” Manglona said. “I think that's important nowadays.”

Manglona, in April 2019, competed in the inaugural Deadlifts and Dames, but this was her first time winning gold.

She told The Guam Daily Post that she began dead lifting out of necessity. As her parents grew older, she knew that they were going to need her help.

“My parents were ill at the time,” said Manglona, sharing her reason for taking up the sport. “I wanted to make sure that I was strong enough to take care of them. So I got into powerlifting and I've been doing it with coach Grace (Witt).”

Recognizing that her accomplishment may motivate others, Manglona serves as an example.

“Winning first place means a lot to me because I want to be an inspiration to women my age, mothers, grandmothers, and to my children,” she said.

The youngest competitor

Competing in just her first-ever weightlifting competition, 12-year-old Alysia Lizama’s 176.4-pound lift garnered the middle schooler a coveted Junior Division first-place finish.

“I'm really happy about it,” said Lizama.

Lizama, an active kid who plays volleyball, soccer and basketball for her school, was inspired to get into weightlifting by Macugay, who is also her aunt.

“It's really fun to do,” said Lizama, sharing that she also enjoys the sport’s competitiveness and the opportunity it affords to work out with her family. “If you just keep on doing it, it gets more fun, especially with your family members. So keep pushing.”

Macugay, who helped direct the tournament while clutching her young child, shared that Lizama’s weightlifting journey has just begun.

“I haven't had her lift really heavy yet,” Macugay said. “We just started practicing. We just tested her for heavy lifts just a couple of nights ago.”