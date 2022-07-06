Not only is Guam’s Brogan Walker one of the island’s best-ever mixed martial artists, she is proving herself as one of the world’s up-and-coming queens of the octagon.

Walker, a former elementary school teacher and fighter by trade, who trains as a black belt at the Purebred Brazilian jiu-jitsu Academy in Hågatña, has just advanced to the The Ultimate Fighter 30: Peña vs. Nunes - Season Finale. Earning a spot in the finale, Walker defeated Laura Gallaro (4–1) via unanimous decision in the semifinals. With a contract into the Ultimate Fighting Championship at stake, Walker is one win away from making it to the world’s largest stage in MMA.

The television show airs every Wednesday on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

In previous episodes, Walker appears sharing information about island culture, including local food favorites and words in CHamoru with other contestants.

“I am so honored to be representing Guam and the most amazing people in the world!” said Walker in a news release. “I hope Guam is happy with how I celebrated our island and our culture.”

Walker, a resident of Chalan Pago, started her MMA career in October 2014 where she fought in the locally coordinated Pacific Xtreme Combat events. Her record was 4-0 in the PXC and in July 2018, she went on to fight in Invicta FC, an international all women’s fighting organization. She last competed in Invicta FC 44 where she won by submission, rear naked choke, in the first round.