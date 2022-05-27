GTA TeleGuam announced Wednesday that it will be sponsoring mixed martial artist Brogan “The Bear” Walker, a local prize fighter who boasts a 7-2 professional record.

“We are committed to supporting local athletes like Brogan Walker, said GTA Vice President of Marketing Nate Denight. “She is a role model for young athletes and a rising star with a dream. We’re excited to have her as an ambassador for GTA.”

Walker, who was born in California but resides in Guam is currently starring in The Ultimate Fighter 30, airing on ESPN+. The season consists of 12 episodes, and the last two fighters left standing will compete in the TUF 30 finale.

Before appearing in TUF 30, Walker competed in the Invicta Fighting Championships.

Walker, a former elementary school teacher, competes under Team Nunes, led by former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Walker is delighted for the corporate support.

“I am so excited to have GTA in my corner,” she said. “Their partnership and support for me while reaching my MMA goals is something I don’t take for granted. GTA helps me keep those I love the most near, even while miles away in fight camp.

“Thankful is an understatement.”

(Daily Post Staff)