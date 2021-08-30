Snapping a two-fight losing streak, Brogan Walker-Sanchez defeated Emilee King with a Round 1 submission during a main card Invicta FC 44 bout in Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday.

Walker-Sanchez, at 4:28 in the first round, applied a rear naked choke, forcing her opponent to tap. With the win, Walker-Sanchez improves to 7-2 in her professional career.

After winning top guard position, Walker-Sanchez unloaded a series of hammer fists and elbows to King’s face. Then, seizing opportunity, the Guamanian repositioned and applied the fight-ending maneuver.