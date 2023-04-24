Guam’s Brogan “Brogie the Bear” Walker (7-4) lost via unanimous decision to Brazil’s Iasmin Lucindo (14-5) in UFC Fight Night 222 on Sunday, at the UFC Apex, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Throughout the three, five-minute rounds, Walker’s kick-based strategy was deemed ineffective as Lucindo appeared to have ample time to read the telegraphed lower body strikes.

One minute into the first round, Lucindo connected with a big right fist to Walker’s face.

Walker, in the second round, deploying new tactics, attempted to take Lucindo to the mat but the Brazilian countered and remained on her feet.

Lucindo, with a two-round advantage, entered Round 3 confidently, delivering a flurry of punches to the face and knocking down Walker to the mat with a hard kick.

As the fight entered the waning minutes of the final round, a trickle, then a stream of blood poured from a cut near Walker’s left eye.