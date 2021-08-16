After conquering 28 grueling obstacles and nearly seven miles of the most unfathomable, uneven terrain, Nathan Brown, Sharon Hawley and the Steel Athletics trio - JJ Ambrose, Akmal Khozhiev and Larry Marsala - won the 2021 Michelob Ultra Trench Challenge on Saturday at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

Brown, 22, in the Men’s Elite Division, tamed the course in 1 hour, 0 minutes, 14 seconds. Hawley, 34, competing in the Women’s Elite division, annihilated the mixed-elevation, sometimes treacherous course in 1:01:13. Ambrose, Khozhiev and Marsala, all mixed martial arts fighters, in 49:56, won the Three-Person Team Division by more than a minute.

“Just like a fight, Trench Challenge is a test to see where your overall fitness stacks up, as well as your skills in course-specific events, like the rope climbs and the various grip-intensive obstacles,” said Ambrose, whose team, minus the 2020 competition which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has won Trench three years in a row. “For me, it just means that we’re doing the right thing: our fitness, health and overall lifestyle choices seem to be heading in the right direction. I’m proud of the team, and all of the members from Steel who tested themselves on the course.”

An inspirational mother of five

Hawley, known islandwide as one of Guam’s fastest female runners, entered Trench with little obstacle course race experience, but that didn't stop her from tackling the Tire Flips, blitzing through Bridges No. 1 and No. 2 and crushing the Skull Crusher. Leading up to the event, she prepared for Trench by adding upper-body workouts to an already robust daily exercise routine.

“Here was my first course I ever worked hard for my upper body and I missed no obstacles,” said Hawley, who, by winning the division, qualified for the Obstacle Course Race World Championships in Stratton, Vermont. “I felt strong. The training I had at Urban Fitness was amazing, spot on to what I needed, and I just got stronger.”

If an athlete failed to complete an obstacle, the athlete received a 10-burpee penalty.

While pre-race preparation gave Hawley a physical advantage, the intense mental challenges were the day's most taxing problems.

“No obstacle was super hard because I had trained, but the one that was mentally hard for me was the skulls, to the monkey bars, to the skulls” said Hawley, a mother of five children, referring to three consecutive challenges near the finish line. ... You have to really think about what you’re doing - hand placement, calm yourself down and keep focused on what you want in the end.”

With the OCR World Championships scheduled for Sept. 28, Hawley will continue to work on upper-body strength and, at the same time, train for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, scheduled for Oct. 10.

“I want to motivate other ladies because I weighed 200 pounds,” said Hawley, currently a 115-pounder.

“I think about the people that I run for. My dad (Scott Wilson), he has multiple sclerosis. I run for him,” she added.

Hawley said that Tiela Roland, Trench's second fastest female, motivates her to compete at the highest level.

Roland, who finished in 1:07:29, said they motivate each other.

“We’re yin and yang,” Roland said.

Chicken chums

Roland shared that the pair's unbreakable friendship was forged during the KFC Charity Chicken Run 5K.

“I was doing the Chicken Run. It was my first 5K on Guam,” said the 25-year-old Roland. “I was just chilling, running. The next thing you know, about a third into the race, I see this chick with a huge belly pass me. I’m not used to people passing me. … This chick who is eight months pregnant, mind you, passes me," Roland recalled. "At the end, I was like, ‘I can’t let this chick beat me.’ So, I sprinted and beat her by less than two seconds.”

Since relocating to Guam from Jacksonville, Florida, in 2019, Hawley has made it her mission to inspire others.

“How someone is today, it doesn’t define how they are tomorrow. Never lose focus of what you want. Push for it - a little goal, a big goal,” she said. “All those little goals lead up and they make you feel fulfilled."

If you stick to your goals and remain committed, you’ll surprise yourself, she said.

An ‘ultra’ goal

Headed into Trench Challenge, Brown’s goal was to complete the race within 52 minutes. Since he can run seven miles in about 45 minutes, he figured that seven minutes would be more than enough time to finish the race. But about five miles in, his body was showing signs of fatigue.

“I started cramping around mile five and it screwed me over,” Brown said.

Brown, who has competed in and has won several untramarathons, including the 50-kilometer Ultramarathon Podium Guam in November 2020, prepared for Trench by adding CrossFit workouts.

“That’s why I work out at Steel Athletics," said Brown, a member of the U.S. Air Force 736th Security Forces Squadron. “That Atlas Stone, being a runner and not doing CrossFit, I wouldn’t have been able to do it. That was heavy, it’s like twice my body weight,” added Brown, referring to the OCR’s 12th challenge.

After finishing the Atlas Stone and six more obstacles, Brown arrived at the Mud Pit, a manmade 40-foot-long trench with 6-foot-tall mud walls on either side and about 12 inches of standing mud and water. With more than one obstacle remaining requiring a strong grip, Brown, keeping his wits, delicately and deliberately eased through the muck.

“I was just walking through it, taking my time. I didn’t want to get my hands wet for the monkey bars,” he said.

With nine more problems to solve and nobody ahead of him to draft off of, Brown managed the pain and finished the race.

“I usually like chasing. So being in front is scary because you’re like, ‘If I start cramping, somebody is going to catch me, and then I’m screwed,’” Brown said. “But, it’s always nice when you don’t have to sprint to the finish line.”