Leading up to Ultramarathon Podium Guam winner, a 50-kilometer, base-to-base mettle-tester that finished in front of Urban Fitness in Maite, Nathan Brown, had been logging 40 miles per week and training with Steel Athletics.

In 4 hours, 12 minutes, Brown tamed the beast and even surprised himself, finishing atop the podium and quicker than the 19 other ultra-endurance athletes.

While his goal was to finish in just under five hours and cross the finish line together with friend and training partner, Arthur Toves, Brown’s legs remained fresh, and having run faster than ever before, he left the field in the dust.

“I was training with Arthur, my friend, who placed second,” said Brown, a 22-year-old member of the U.S. Air Force. “The past two weeks, our goal was to finish the run in under five hours, but I totally crushed it.

“I was just planning on cruising along with Arthur, since it was his first 50K, but, around mile-20, I had a lot left in the gas tank, so, I took off.”

About three years ago, Brown, a Missouri native, fell in love with distancing running, a far greater stretch than the 400-meters he ran in high school.

As he approached the finish line, the decision to switch to the longer races appeared to be the right one, as a smile beamed across his face.

“I’ve run a lot farther than a 50K, but this was definitely my first ‘race’ in the 50K,” he said. “I was really pleased with my performance as well because I didn’t cramp or start struggling until I was one mile away from finishing.”

Throughout the entire 31.07-miler, he remained positive and had fun.

“I was just enjoying it,” Brown said.

He said that he enjoyed seeing his support crew along the race course, who showered him with encouragement and water and supplied him with bananas.

After being named UPG champion, Brown has set his sights on upcoming races and would even like to compete in another endurance race.

“If this race becomes an annually run race, I’d love to see more people come out and compete, so I could put some more effort into it,” he said.

With no plans for slowing down, Brown has already registered for shorter races, where he will have the opportunity to compete against some of the island’s fastest runners.

“I’ve signed up for the RunGuam 5-miler and I’m planning to go hard on that course and see where I stand along the fastest runners on Guam,” he said. “I’ve also heard about the 50-miler that’s held every year.

“That, I’d love to take first in.”

While Brown has always been competitive and determined, training in Guam’s brutal environments has helped forge him into an even tougher, battle-tested warrior.

Continually working on beating personal records, Brown can often be seen doing interval training on what he refers to the “crazy hills” in Agat.

At the moment, Brown’s big goal is to finish a marathon in under 2:45, which would qualify him for the Tokyo Marathon.