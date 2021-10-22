Despite nearly 60 minutes of torrential rainfall, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles boys soccer team on Wednesday trudged through ankle-deep mud and water and defeated the visiting Notre Dame High School Royals 5-1 in Toto.

From the opening tap, and with what remained of bright sunlight beating down, the Eagles’ Levi Buckwalter scored his first of four goals. With less than one minute expired, the 16-year-old sophomore had sliced through the midfield, raced past defenders, and fired his first shot into the back of the net. Before ND goalkeeper Charlie Phillip had a chance to settle into the box, the Eagles led 1-0.

“I know, with certain teams, if you’re dominating at the beginning, they will kind of start playing lower and not try as good and we’ll rise up and have more confidence and stuff,” said Buckwalter, who, in four games, has scored 10 goals.

Sixteen minutes later, the Royals’ Josh Young leveled the score. Six minutes after that, Eagles' Raito Atsuta blasted a shot past Phillip into the lower right corner. But as play began leveling up, the heavens opened up, pouring inches of rain, turning the Eagles parched pitch into a stage for calamity and chaos.

“Obviously, the conditions were pretty hard to play in and execute what we practiced in practice," Buckwalter said.

“The most important thing is, we got the win," he added.

For the rest of the half, both teams slipped and slid in the muck, trying to figure out how to move, pass and score. As players diligently tried to construct give-and-gos, balls never came. Instead of perfectly timed lead passes, puddles acted as speed brakes, stopping the ball dead in its tracks.

“The ball didn’t roll very far, so we were trying to find other ways to get through their defense,” Buckwalter said. “We got some good goals and some lucky goals, but we got the win and that’s the most important thing.”

With the Eagles leading 2-1 and rain still falling, Buckwalter dominated the second half. With three unanswered goals, the first-year Father Duenas Memorial School transfer student’s determination and goal-scoring ability highlighted play.

With the first round of games concluded, the 2-2 Eagles are hoping for better results against the Friars and the St. John’s School Knights. The first time the Eagles played the Friars, they lost 3-1 but held them scoreless in the second half. In Harvest's first meeting against the Knights, a goal in the 77th minute by St. John’s Andrew Stenson was the game’s only score.

“I think we can beat them if we just play good and do our game,” Buckwalter said. “We’ve had some bad games in the past, but I think we’ve gotten over that in practice.”

Kevin Elwell, Harvest’s first-year coach, appreciated his team’s effort against ND, proud that his players found a way to win.

“I like that they sorted it out and got the win,” Elwell said. “We didn’t get the win against St. John’s. We didn’t find the way to get the win, and, today, we did.”

He added that, because passing was nearly impossible, everything the team had been working on in practice was thrown out the window.

“The ball stopped every time you tried to pass. So, we had to make an adjustment,” he said.

Elwell, with a team loaded with freshmen and sophomores, is giving ample playing time to the underclassmen and he is excited with what Buckwalter has demonstrated early on, and for his future potential.

“I think, Levi, his physical gifts are unique - his pace,” Elwell said. “We don’t have a lot of players like Levi. We have three goalkeepers, I could start any of them. We have only one Levi.”

“I like the potential in Levi. He has a high upside, high ceiling to be even better than what he is,” Elwell added.