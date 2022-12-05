The Bud Light Women’s Futsal League resumed Sunday after a short break over the Thanksgiving holiday with six Week 2 matches at the Guam Sports Complex gym.

The Bank of Guam Strykers took on its second team counterpart at noon followed by Guam Shipyard against Barrigada Crusaders at 1 p.m. The Metro Pacific Islanders FC played the University of Guam Tritons at 2 p.m. ahead of the 3 p.m. match between Mosa’s and Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Southern Heat. The final two matches of the day featured Quality Distributors against the GPSI Southern Cobras at 4 p.m. and PFC Tune Squad against The Venue Sidekick SC at 5 p.m.

In Week 1 play, defending champions Guam Shipyard began its title defense with a 6-2 win over The Venue Sidekick SC led by Hannah Cruz’s hat trick. Teammate Colleen Naden scored twice and Loyola Phillip also scored in the win. Kira Cruz and Veronica Fernandez scored for The Venue Sidekick SC.

In other matches, 2021 runner-up Bank of Guam Strykers battled to a 4-4 draw with Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Southern Heat. The Heat’s Tonijanay Tyquiengco led all scorers with a hat trick and teammate Kameren Cruz also scored. Abigail San Gil, Sarah Benavente, Alexy Dacanay, and Elisha Benavente-Meneses each scored once for the Strykers.

Bronze finishers from 2021 Quality Distributors recorded the day’s largest victory with a 10-0 shutout of the Metro Pacific Islanders FC. Yae Kawauchi led the goal haul with four goals and Annie Jones finished with a hat trick. Monica Marquez, Marlena Connelley, and Franshay Pangelinan also scored in the win.

Mosa’s also recorded a shutout with an 8-0 win over PFC Tune Squad, debutantes to the Bud Light Women’s Futsal League after playing in the summer’s GFA Women’s Recreational League. Mosa’s Jenna Young currently leads the league’s Golden Boot race with five goals from the Week 1 match. Jessica Perez-Jackson and Deniece Hoya also scored in the win. Mosa’s other goal came on a PFC Tune Squad own goal.

The University of Guam Tritons blanked the Barrigada Crusaders 9-0. Isabella Clement led UOG with a hat trick and Jazmin Samonte scored twice in the win. Paulynn Joyce, Olivia Leon Guerrero, and Hannah Salumbides also scored for UOG. UOG’s other goal came on a Barrigada Crusaders’ own goal.

The GPSI Southern Cobras slipped past the Bank of Guam Strykers II team 9-8 with four goals from Cindy Maestrecampo and a hat trick from Crista Cruz. Analea Meno scored the Cobras’ other two goals. Jhovilynn Gustilo scored four for the Strykers II and teammates Shermia Cruz, Myna Gaje, Shauntai Espinal, and Kimberly Malalis scored one each.