Bud Light Golden Hoops Classic (GHC) Summer 2022 Tournament completed its Day of Champions in the men’s and coed recreation divisions on Sunday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

“Teams were happy to be back on the court after a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions. It was great to see them back on the court competing and having fun,” stated tournament director Elsa Ulloa.

In the coed recreational division, Rejects swept the playoffs and beat the defending champions Team OG 56-51. Eric Reyes and Aaron Castro scored 15 points apiece for the champions. OG's DJ Osborn scored 12 points. Reyes was named MVP. Tamuning Typhoons Michael Bork received the division top scorer award with 144 total points averaging 24.0 per game.

In the men's division, Aces defeated Alpha Insurance Top Guns 69-59. It was a physical game to the end with the Aces not backing down to secure the victory. Aces Joe Blas scored a game high 29 points and was named MVP. Teammate JP Cruz received the division top scorer award with 171 total points averaging 24.43 per game.

Visit www.guambasketball.com for official results, stats, and photo gallery.