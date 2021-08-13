It has been more than 17 months since Guam’s role in the coronavirus pandemic became real and the island went into lockdown mode. And although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - due to a recent surge in reported cases - has downgraded Guam’s COVID-19 status from “Moderate” to “High,” the Bud Light Golden Hoops Classic basketball tournament is back in action at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

All games will be played at UOG, organizers stated in a news release.

Before the pandemic, GHC was regularly played at the Tamuning Gymnasium. But now, ballers will be hooping it up at the island’s most attended center for academic excellence.

“It’s been a tough and challenging year for everyone and we are excited to see everyone back on the court,” stated tournament coordinator Elsa Ulloa, adding that games are underway and playoffs will begin tomorrow.

Ulloa also said the tournament will conclude with a Day of Champions on Aug. 22.

“Fans can expect action-packed games by the hour on game days,” she said, adding that the Coed Recreation Division “is a favorite amongst basketball fans who fill the stands, excited to watch friends and family compete on the court once again.”

For game schedule, official results, statistics, up-to-date news and photo gallery, visit guambasketball.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram @guambasketball.