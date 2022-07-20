It’s been two years, but the athletes competing in the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League shook off the rust quickly as they notched 29 total goals with matches kicking off Sunday in both the Premier and Amateur Divisions at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

The Bank of Guam Strykers are in the top spot of the Premier Division after the team’s 2-0 win over Guam Shipyard Women Saturday evening. Samantha Kenney and Lauren Phillips scored the Strykers goals in the win. Goalkeeper Gabrielle Moser earned the clean sheet for the Strykers.

Quality Distributors FC is next on the leaderboard following the team’s 2-1 win over the Metro Pacific Islanders FC Sunday evening. Faith Piper scored both of Quality’s goals. The Islanders’ Jada Han prevented a clean sheet by Quality’s Chyna Ramirez with a goal in the 88th minute.

In the Amateur Division, the GPSI Southern Cobras took advantage of a short-handed Tsunami team Sunday evening, winning 19-0 to take the top spot in the division’s leaderboard. Cindy Maestrecampo led all scorers with a double hat trick and teammates Analea Meno and Melody Cruz scored five and four, respectively. Constance Cruz finished with a hat trick and Crista Cruz added one to the Cobras’ goal haul. Goalkeeper Lareina Marion picked up the clean sheet for the Cobras.

The Bank of Guam Strykers II are second in league rankings following the team’s 4-1 win over the NAPA Rovers FC Friday evening. Isabella Sasamoto, Kendra Byrd, Christina Cruz and Juleen Duenas each contributed a goal in the Strykers II’s win. Aedlene Olidan scored the Rovers’ lone goal in the contest.

Team Mosa’s picked up a forfeit win over the Sidekick SC in a match that was scheduled for Saturday evening. The Amateur Division’s other team, Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Southern Heat, received a bye in Week 1 play.

The Bud Light Women’s Soccer League continues this weekend. Week 1’s two winning teams in the Premier Division – Bank of Guam Strykers and Quality Distributors - will face off Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Guam Shipyard Women will take on the Metro Pacific Islanders FC Sunday evening beginning at 8 p.m.

The Amateur Division will continue Friday evening with the Bank of Guam Strykers II playing against Tsunami at 7 p.m. The Sidekick SC will play against the GPSI Southern Cobras Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Sunday’s match will feature the NAPA Rovers FC against Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Southern Heat kicking off at 6 p.m.