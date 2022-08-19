With the Budweiser Men’s Futsal League playoffs beginning Monday and 2021 champions Bank of Guam Strykers failing to advance to the postseason, a new champion is one week away from being named.

Entering the playoffs with an unblemished record, the undefeated Islanders FC finished atop Bracket A, an 8-3 win over the Strykers Aug. 15 finishing off their perfect campaign. Led by Justin Cruz’s five goals, the skilled Islander striker nearly doubled the Strykers’ output all by himself. Aiding in the win, Shinsuke Uejima scored twice and Takefumi Inoue scored a goal.

For the Strykers, EJ Manibusan, Ian Mariano and Joseph Connelley each found the back of the net.

The Strykers’ loss dropped the team to third place, one spot shy of advancing to the postseason.

Finishing in the second-place spot in Bracket A and advancing to the playoffs, Quality Distributors FC’s hope at hoisting the hardware remains alive and well. After Quality’s 5-1 win over Mosa’s Aug. 11, their ticket to the playoffs was officially punched.

In what proved to be a quality win, leaving the burger ballers with just a French fry on their plate, Andrew May led all scorers with two goals and teammates Isaac Koech, Evan Cooney and Aleksei Ruchkovskii scored one each. Riley Jones-Taijeron scored Mosa’s lone goal.

In other Bracket A regular season matches, the Strykers, led by Morgan McKenna’s double hat trick, defeated the Orange Crushers 11-4 on Aug. 11. In a game where the Strykers’ scoring output nearly tripled the Crushers’, Ian Mariano finished with a hat trick and Jehn Joyner scored the team’s other two goals. Tristin Guile scored twice for the Crushers and teammates Justin Samonte and Ray Macias also scored.

The top two teams from Bracket B faced off in the group’s final regular season match with the undefeated NAPA Rovers FC winning 4-2 over the Sidekick SC on Aug. 15. Shaun-Paul Martinez scored twice for the Rovers FC and teammates Yvan Tcheugoue and Yaw Boateng also scored. Kyle Leon Guerrero and Kristian Cruz scored for the Sidekick SC.

Playoff schedule

• Sidekick SC vs. Islanders FC, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m., Astumbo

• Quality Distributors vs. NAPA Rovers FC, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m., Astumbo

The winners will advance to the championship match, which will take place at 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at Astumbo. Immediately preceding the championship game, the losers of the single-elimination playoffs will play for third place.