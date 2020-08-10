When she was 12 years old, Angeli Dacanay used to sit on the sidelines and watch Jershawn, her brother, and Melchor Dacanay, father, shoot baskets, not realizing that she would someday become the star of the family.

One day, as an S.A. Benavente Middle School sixth grader, she scooted off a bench, walked over to the action and put her hands on the ball. After dribbling around the gym and taking her first shot, something magical happened. She was no longer that tall, little girl who watched others develop their games. She had been bitten by the basketball bug and her sport's journey was underway.

"The first time I touched the ball, I felt something different,” Angeli Dacanay said. “You can say that it empowered me.”

Over the past six years, Angeli Dacanay dedicated herself to the sport and evolved into one of the island’s best athletes. During her career at Okkodo High School, her signature power drive and up-top, fadeaway 17-foot jumper earned her respect as a rainmaker from anywhere on the court.

Not only was Angeli Dacanay revered locally, her skill, along with high academic marks, earned her a scholarship to Enderun College in Manila.

"To be able to extend her career to the next level and get a college degree along the way is something she has aspired to since 10th grade," said Arleen Mad, Okkodo High's head basketball coach. "What nobody knows is how hard she worked to get there.

"When she realized that she might play basketball collegiately, she spent hours in the offseason working on her ability to play, honing her skills so that she could play with her back to the basket or bring the ball downcourt."

Being offered a scholarship was a great opportunity, said Angeli Dacanay, who will begin online classes from Guam as she waits for the COVID-19 pandemic to ease before boarding a flight for the Philippines.

“I was hoping to go out there and experience college life," she said, adding, "It’s kind of devastating because I really wanted to get the college experience as a freshman.”

"I guess COVID took my freshman experience away. The pandemic is scary," she said.

“Everything is just wait and see at this point,” she added.

As the youngest of six children, Angeli Dacanay was always under her parents’ watchful eyes and she was hoping to get her first taste of independence as she continued the transition into adulthood.

However, her parents had lived in the Philippines and knew firsthand of the crime and poverty and didn’t want her to go to Enderun.

“I am the baby of the family,” Angeli Dacanay said. “Being the baby was really hard in the family because they expected a lot from me, as they did from my siblings.

“They just want what’s best for me.”

Her parents had told her, “‘it really is a crazy place to start.’”

“It’s not the school, but the Philippines in general. It is where they grew up. … I guess, growing up there it was hard for them,” she said.

"My parents didn’t really want me to go for the team. They’re scared for me, I understand that, I really respected their decision.”

But with nearly a full ride, no amount of parental persuasion was going to derail Angeli Dacanay’s dream of playing ball at the next level.

Despite disagreeing on many things, the self-admittedly stubborn Angeli Dacanay loves her parents and understands their concerns.

"Even if we haven’t seen eye-to-eye in some situations, I guess you could say they have always been there for me," she said.

“When it comes to basketball, they usually gave me a tough time. I guess they really didn’t see how great of a player I could be,” she added.

"Even if I was a stubborn child, and all that, they never left my side. I do know they love and care for me, and just want to do what’s best for me," Angeli Dacanay said.

A sad graduation day

In the days leading up to Guam’s involvement in the coronavirus pandemic, not too long before Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed an executive order and declared a public health emergency, Angeli Dacanay had been looking forward to graduation and walking onto the Okkodo gymnasium stage to receive her diploma. Over the years, she had witnessed her brothers and sister get their sheepskins and now it was her turn.

“I was expecting to go through a whole graduation,” she said.

Apart from graduation, Angeli Dacanay had hoped for a well-deserved “Senior Countdown, Senior Prom, and senior everything,” she said.

“I guess, I was really sad how everything was actually over. I guess not being able to get through senior year was really sad,” she added.

"I didn’t think it would just go by in a blink of as eye," she said.

In June 2020, with Jay Dacanay, brother, and Melrose Dacanay, sister, in the car, Angeli Dacanay rolled up to her drive-by graduation, received her diploma and drove away. Without much pomp and circumstance, and unaccompanied by her parents, high school was over. Afraid of contracting COVID-19, the family decided Melchor Dacanay and Rebecca Dacanay, mother, would stay home.

It wasn’t the ceremony that I expected, hoped, and dreamed about. But, it was better than having nothing, she said.

“It was really hard because I wanted (my parents) by my side,” she whispered, fighting off tears.

The first taste of a title

In 2016, as a member of the Bulldogs junior varsity basketball team, Angeli Dacanay watched the school’s varsity squad win the championship game.

“Winning that first championship was such a great thing, honestly,” she said. “We worked really hard to get to where we were, like where we wanted to be.”

In her sophomore year, having fought hard for recognition on the higher-level squad, Angeli Dacanay impressed her coaches and earned a spot. Although the Bulldogs have not won a title since, she learned the importance of teamwork, a lesson her coaches pounded into her from the first day of practice.

“Before every game, and during every game, ‘it’s not about who has the high score - the score will always be 0-0. Win or lose, it’s always going to be a team thing,’” she recalled her coaches telling her.

During her three years on varsity, averaging nearly a double-double in points and rebounds, every time Angeli Dacanay stepped onto a basketball court her shy persona melted away.

Off-court, the soft-spoken scholar-athlete would rather look away than make direct eye contact.

On the hardwood, she is a beast.

"I would like to thank coaches Arleen and Roxy Mad, and coach Michael Cabral," she said.

“Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am,” she added.

Between Angeli Dacanay and her coaches, the respect was mutual.

"She was instrumental in our run this past season – dropping double-doubles nearly every game and, sometimes, singlehandedly carrying the offensive load," Arleen Mad said. "Her presence gives the team confidence.

"She goes out and does her job, while pushing her teammates to do their best. It’s a great vibe they all have. I was lucky to be a part of that every day during the season."

Bottling her emotions

On Guam, with COVID-19 numbers spiking and Leon Guerrero reverting to stricter social distance sanctions, Angeli Dacanay has had time to reflect on the pandemic and hopes for a brighter future, even though she won't talk much about it.

“Usually, when I have problems, I just keep it to myself. I’m not really that great with talking about how I feel,” she said.

If you’re curious to find out what is going on in her mind, maybe she’ll write her thoughts on paper or in a WhatsApp message. As she discovered in English class, embracing the written word has allowed her to be creative and express her innermost thoughts.

“In some assignments, we would be able to express ourselves and be creative,” Angeli Dacanay said. “That’s what I love to do. I love to be creative and try to think of things outside of the box.”

“When my teacher would be like, ‘who wants to volunteer to read it outside to the class,’ I would be like, ‘oh no.’”

"I really did love all my teachers, honestly. They were such a blast to have," she said.

More uncertainty during the pandemic

With college programs around the nation wrestling with the decision to postpone or cancel seasons, Angeli Dacanay is staying game-ready and is excited to please her coaches, her island and her parents.

"We – myself and the other two coaches at Okkodo – will miss her on the court, but it’s her attitude, work ethic and leadership off the court that we will miss the most. She’s kind and a great person, someone who genuinely cares about her teammates. Maybe, if we are lucky, we will get the opportunity to watch her compete," Arleen Mad said.

“I just hope to make my parents proud, and also to make my coaches proud,” Angeli Dacanay said. “I really wouldn’t have made it without them.”