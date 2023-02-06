The Okkodo High School Bulldogs are taking home some hardware after capturing third place at the Far East Division I Girls Basketball Tournament held Jan. 31-Feb. 2 in Camp Humphreys, South Korea.

Besides a bronze finish, freshman sharpshooter Vaysia Blas defeated all participants to win the 3-point competition. Bulldog guards Jasmine Samson and Haley Cabrera were named to the All-Tournament Team – a nod to the hard work and impact they had for the Dededo squad.

It’s been several years since DODEA has allowed a Guam school to participate in the tournament and the lone Guam team showed out, playing nine games in three days. The undersized Bulldogs fielded an eight-man roster for the tournament.

After two days of competition, the third-seeded Bulldogs squared up against Bangkok International School. The squad overcame a rough start to earn the double-digit win and advance to the final four.

In the semifinal against Kinnick High School from Yokosuka, the eventual winners of the tournament, the Bulldogs played tough defense, sitting in a man-to-man defense to combat the size and physicality of Kinnick. However, down the stretch, the Red Devils turned to their size and pounded it in against the Bulldogs. With a one-point edge and seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Kinnick went into a stall pattern in an effort to find gaps in the Bulldogs’ defense. They exchanged the lead twice more in the quarter before the Red Devils took back the one-point edge with eight seconds to go. The Bulldogs got two more shots in the final seconds, but both fell short, sending the Okkodo team to the battle for third.

In the battle for third, fatigue was definitely a factor as they fell early against the home team, Humphreys High School. However, the Bulldogs were resilient, rising up in the third quarter to take the lead and push forward to take home the 14-point win and the third-place trophy.

A team effort

All-Tournament selectee Cabrera said she was proud of her team and how they performed at the competition.

“I feel like we all did our parts and worked as a team,” she said. “We always go out hard.”

Representing Okkodo on a different stage was a novel experience for the sophomore. But she felt the team did well on and off the court, she said, adding, “We had people coming up to us and telling us how good we were for short people.”

Okkodo assistant coach Nap Finch echoed Cabrera’s sentiments, adding he was proud of his team’s effort.

“Despite being undersized, we still showed everyone here how big our hearts are to grind it out until the end,” Finch said.

Finch, who went without head coach Arleen Mad, said he knew the expectations were high.

“With coach Mad gone, I knew deep down I would have to step up to a big plate, especially, a lot of these girls have been playing for her since freshman year,” he said. “For me, it wasn’t the reward they wanted but they – the team – gave me a bigger reward of trusting me to lead them to this tournament and coach them at this level of basketball.”

He credited the two senior guards – Samson and Erin Moldez – for being leaders on and off the court.

“Without the two seniors, I probably would’ve been lost, but they also guided me and I also helped them. We worked together as a team,” he said.

With only eight players on the roster, he said, everyone had to pull their weight and battle against taller, more physical opponents. With everyone doing their job and playing with gritty determination defensively and offensively, there was always hope for a good outcome.

The two bigs – Hanna Meinik and Sharma Tauiwei – played tough against the physicality of the teams. Cabrera was the force on defense. Jordyn Zacarias hit huge shots when the team needed them. Freshmen guards Blas and Jordin Hernandez played with a maturity that belied their age and came up big in clutch situations.

With everyone doing their job, Finch said it came down to execution. It took a team, he said, thanking Mad for her support from home.

Daily calls, even calls during halftime, timeouts and to players on the bench helped manage the workload and give him confidence each game, he said.

“Coach Mad gave me the motivation to bring these girls out here and to motivate them to play at a higher level and push them,” he said.

At the end of the day, Finch said he was proud the Bulldogs could represent their school and their home with pride on such a big stage.

“Man, every ref here and other people watching loved our team,” he said, adding it was great to see Guam athletes ball out and bring respect to their school and island colors.

The islander spirit

Finch also wanted to make sure he thanked all the parents and supporters from home for helping get the athletes to Korea and for their support during the trip.

And, despite playing away from home, Finch said it didn’t feel like it thanks to a strong support network led by the Sablan family, who ferried the girls to get them food and ensured they were taken care of between games.

“Several different families continued to check in on us and make sure we were squared away,” he said, thanking the Sablan, Cepeda, Roberto and Guiting families, all of whom were stationed at or visiting family in Camp Humphreys.

Even former Guam coach Ed Manalac, who now coaches Kadena High School, provided water to the team their first night when they arrived at 1 a.m.

Whether it was checking in on them and providing them with transportation or even showing up as the lone “Biba Guam!” cheers in the building, Finch said their support and care was invaluable.

“I am very appreciative of their support. They demonstrated the true islander spirit and showed our athletes how we take care of one another,” he said.