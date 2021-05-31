Bulldogs claim 3rd in ISA boys division

In the consolation game, the Okkodo High Bulldogs dropped the John F. Kennedy Islanders 72-68 in overtime, avenging their early season loss to walk away with some hardware in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Boys Basketball League.

The Islanders jumped out to a hot start off long bombs from All-Island selection Amram Yobei to take a 12-2 lead. The Islanders held the lead for much of the game. With Yobei in control, the Islanders controlled the offensive pace, finding offensive fire from Kirston Guzman, Karl Vinca and Jeremiah Kintoki.

With the Islanders holding a 7-point lead, the Bulldogs eked their way back in the third quarter off Justin Arjona treys and Rylen Cajigal's inside play.

Down by 2, the Bulldogs' Elpizo Orichiro tied up the game off a steal and a wild layup on three defenders. Tied up, the Islanders set up a play for Jeremiah Kintoki. The all-star guard took advantage of a pocket to let the trey go, which overshot the rim to set up the OT.

Going into the OT, Arjona picked off an errant pass in the opening seconds and hit Orichiro on the layup to make it 65-63. The Islanders tied it up again behind Vinca. Arjona answered with a short jumper for a 67-65 score.

The Islanders got several good looks at the basket, however, they couldn't convert on the opportunities and went 0-2 from the charity stripe to sit at 65. The Bulldogs hit 2-5 from the charity stripe and got some breathing room off a Jose Saures steal to make it 71-65.

Kintoki answered once again with a long trey to make it 71-68, but the Bulldogs iced it with another Orichiro trip to the free throw line for the 72-68 win.