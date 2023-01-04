The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association boys defending champion Simon Sanchez High School Sharks carried size and bragging rights into the third annual Clutch High School Basketball Classic tournament-opening game Monday night, but the smaller, hungry Okkodo High School Bulldogs defeated the silver and black 58-47.

"It's a good start to the preseason," said Okkodo's Kayjay Martin, a 17-year-old senior who finished with 6 points and 3 blocks.

Okkodo’s coaching staff knew that matchups were going to be difficult, especially with big men Geoff Gozum and Ralph Macaldo's size, experience and board-crashing mentality, but the feisty Bulldogs played as if they were on a mission, sending a message to the other nine teams in the preseason tournament that beating them will be no easy feat.

The tournament, hosted by Clutch Guam and sponsored by the Bank of Guam, is taking place at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center and FD Jungle.

The 10 teams are split into two pools, with the winner of each pool advancing to the championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Phoenix Center.

The first quarter opened with both teams trying to figure out their defenses and running their offenses, as turnovers and poor shooting marked the period, which ended in a 12-12 tie.

"Our shots weren't falling, but our defense stepped up and that's what made us win the game," Martin said. "When the second quarter came, we had to switch it up and guard their big men so the passes won't go inside."

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs seemed to switch gears, clamping down on defense and coming up big from 3-point land. Okkodo’s Khylle Varela led the Bulldogs first-half scoring, knocking down a trio of treys, scoring 10 of his team-high 13 points in the first two frames.

Each time it appeared that Sanchez was going to assemble a run and chip away at Okkodo’s lead, the Bulldogs stepped up on defense, causing three consecutive turnovers, leading to easy transition buckets.

The Bulldogs led 29-23 at halftime, but Sanchez was far from out of it.

In the second half, the Sharks twin towers, Gozum and Macaldo, upped their games on the offensive glass, which led to second-chance points, as Sanchez chipped away at the Bulldogs lead. With about two minutes remaining in the period, the Sharks trailed by one point, but a late-quarter surge gave the Bulldogs a five-point lead.

After the first two quarters, Varela was ineffective from beyond the arc, but Martin finished where he left off. Late in the fourth quarter, on back-to-back plays, Martin drained a pair of 3-pointers from the left corner.

"Our teammates kept stealing the ball and that's what made my energy go up, made me shoot with confidence, so I was able to make those two shots," Martin said.

With time quickly evaporating, the Bulldogs led by 11 points, but a double-digit lead was not safe against the Sharks.

In the final quarter, the Bulldogs held Gozum and Macaldo scoreless, but turnovers and quick transition play from Aidan Bombon, Ash Arbalida and Jace Dela Cruz cut the lead to five.

Gozum and Macaldo, who led the Sharks offense and altered shots in the paint, finished with 9 and a game-high 16 points, respectively.

With a minute remaining in regulation, a timely offensive rebound and a close-range, 2-point field goal from Okkodo’s Robbie Haggard iced the win.

In Monday night's other game, an interleague contest, the Independent Interscholastic Sports Association of Guam defending champions St. Paul Christian School Warriors defeated the George Washington High School Geckos 69-58.