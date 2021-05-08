Leaving nothing to chance in their Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association season opener, the Okkodo High School Bulldogs girls soccer team dominated the George Washington High School Geckos 6-0.

"It feels really amazing how the girls worked really well today and everyone was on and played their hardest,” said Candie Cura, who scored two goals, and what proved to be the game-winner. “I really loved it. It was just the best. I couldn’t ask for a better team.”

AnaJae Paulino, George Washington’s goalkeeper, was tested early and often, but escaped the first half trailing by only one goal. But the way Okkodo had attacked, especially on GW's home turf, the deficit could have been much greater.

In the 10th minute, from 30 yards out, Cura drove what appeared to be a nonthreatening shot toward the goal - as if to test her range and let Paulino know the Bulldogs were coming. But Paulino, who had a bad read on the shot, watched the ball bounce seven feet in front of her and into the goal.

“I thought the keeper was going to get that. The keeper was really on today and I was really amazed that I made that one,” Cura said.

Three minutes later, the Bulldogs kept coming. From about 15 yards out, Cura rifled a shot at Paulino. But this time, she timed the shot perfectly and knocked the ball out of bounds.

Okkodo’s Jourdan Siguenza, on the next set, drilled the goal post.

The Bulldogs’ next shot, a blast from Cadence Mansipit, missed crossing the goal line by mere inches. As the shot ricocheted off Paulino, back spin pulled the ball toward the goal. Racing in from the other side of the box, GW’s Daeline Pangelinan made the sliding save.

While diving saves and good fortune had favored the Geckos, their luck ran out in the second half.

Six minutes into the half, at the 46th minute, Siguenza was not to be denied. After GW failed to clear the ball from their zone, she drilled a line drive into the back of the net.

Three minutes later, in the 49th minute, Mia Borja scored her first of two goals, both sharp, left-footed blasts from the left wing.

In the 76th minute, Cura spotted Paulino out of position. With the goalie positioned too far out of the pocket, she lobbed a shot over her head and into the goal for 4-nil lead.

“I saw space and I just took it,” Cura said. “Big space and, ya know, you’ve just got to take it sometimes.”

With two minutes left, in the 79th and 80th minutes, Borja scored her second goal and Isa’ann Perez, Okkodo’s team captain, scored her first.

Borja, who missed her freshman season because the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of all sporting competitions, even though she was hard on herself, was happy to be on the field with her new team.

“I think I could have done better, but I’m proud of myself,” she said.