Fresh off their win Thursday against the top-seeded John F. Kennedy Islanders, the Okkodo High School Bulldogs sent a message to the league, defeating the George Washington High School Geckos 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21 on Saturday at the Dededo campus.

With the Interscholastic Sports Association’s Boys’ Volleyball League hitting the back end of Round 2, teams are jockeying back and forth, vying for a better seeding heading into playoffs slated to start April 8. Only the top four will advance to the semifinals.

In the last updated standings issued Tuesday, March 23, the Islanders held the top spot overall with three teams – Okkodo, Tiyan High School and George Washington – vying for second. Simon Sanchez High School and Southern High School rounded off the fifth and sixth spots, respectively.

The Bulldogs have gotten off to a phenomenal start in the second round, avenging early season losses against the Tiyan High Titans and the JFK Islanders. They opened up Saturday morning’s match with just as much fire and tenacity as the Geckos fought back hard, ensuring the home team earned every point.

In the first set, the Geckos’ Matthew Magaling and Carlos Montejo stifled much of the firepower early in the set, keeping GW within range. Down by one, the Geckos’ Daniel Dela Rosa notched a bullet into the heart of the Bulldog defense to tie it at 19-19.

But, a serving error handed the ball back to the Bulldogs at 20-19. Senior Raven Cardines reeled off back-to-back aces to take the lead and teammate Jessie Martin added a tip to make the game 23-19. An awry hit from Martin handed the ball back to GW, but the Geckos hit another string of errors and the set closed 25-21 in Okkodo’s favor.

In the second set, both teams came out firing with Okkodo’s Nate Balbin and Geckos’ Magaling patrolling their sides of the net to stifle much of the offensive power. Tough defense and hustle plays on both sides kept the ball alive for long rallies. Okkodo’s hitters led by Martin and Cardines kept the offensive flow running smooth despite the long rallies. GW’s Willo Tomas, Magaling and Dela Rosa fired back on every free ball to take advantage of any opportunity.

Down four points, GW’s Tomas powered much of the Gecko offense before a huge block by Martin and a high tip from JC Palanca stemmed the rally. Okkodo closed out the set 25-22.

In the third set, GW took a huge lead behind a strong team output led by Dela Rosa and Tomas. Tough defense from the purple-and-gold, anchored by Louis Montejo, kept the ball live and stymied the Okkodo offense. The Bulldogs put up short rallies, but they were inconsistent as several of their hits fell flat and into the net. GW didn’t waste any time, capitalizing to pull away for the 25-21 victory.

In the fourth set, it was a battle for every point. The two drew to a tie before Okkodo’s Martin and Johnmichael Medina each fired off a kill to ignite a rally for the home team to pull away for a six-point lead.

A Gecko time out changed the momentum, and the Geckos closed within two at 21-19. Martin’s kill flared wide off the GW blockers to give the home team back the ball at 22-19. A GW error and a Martin tip that sailed high and into a hole in the GW defense put Okkodo up 24-19.

Back-to-back Okkodo errors prompted a Bulldog timeout with the game at 24-21. A GW tip that slid just out of bounds ended the game at 25-21.

Cardines, Okkodo co-captain, said he was happy with his team’s progress, adding it’s taken some time for the team chemistry to gel on the court.

Communication and cohesiveness will be key factors moving forward, the senior said, adding, “The number one thing we need to work on is communication - we struggle with it."

“We lost our momentum (in the third set) from our own errors,” he said. “What brought us up in the fourth set was the positive mindset that took countless games and practices to instill within us.”

Cardines recognizes that the recent wins might put a target on their back, but he’s not backing down and is excited for the possibilities.

“Never underestimate any team, of course,” he said. “We still have work to do.”

But, he admitted, it’s his senior year and he has his sights set on the trophy.

“Championship … that’s our mindset,” he said. “Championship – that’s the only option. It’s my last year.”