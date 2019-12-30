The Okkodo High School Bulldogs boys basketball team won convincingly over the short-handed Notre Dame High School Royals, but it wasn’t easy.

On Saturday, during the Guam Basketball Confederation JV Preseason Tournament, at the GBC National Training Center in Tiyan, Okkodo overcame a slow start and a 6-point deficit to capture the win, 59-42.

In the first quarter, Okkodo’s defense held Notre Dame without a field goal, but a basket each from Jose Saures and Lance Baul is all the Dededo squad mustered.

“I was hoping we would finish more, and make more shots,” Saures said. “We were tired. We had practice before the game, actually.”

Making all four of their free throw attempts, two from Josh Meno and a pair from Ely Pocaigue, the Royals heated up.

In the second period, the Royals dominated the deep-bench Bulldogs. With a pair of 3-pointers from Aiden Leon Guerrero, and five other teammates lighting up the scoreboard, the Royals powered ahead, 22-16.

Despite trailing most of the game, the Bulldogs dug out of the deficit.

Baskets from Elpizo Orichiro, Michael Varela, and Cody Buluran tied the Royals at 26 apiece.

As Royals turnovers mounted, the Bulldogs found their groove and played the fast-paced, unselfish style of ball the coaching staff instilled.

Saures, in the quarter, leading the Bulldogs’ six scorers with 7 of his 11 total points, helped his team on a 17-0 run. KayJay Martin, with defense-splitting, high-flying drives through the key, added 4 of his team co-game-high 12 points in the period.

With the game out of reach, the Bulldogs bench received much-deserved playing time.

The Royals, with only eight players on their roster, had a gassed Dylan Santiago and Meno leading the charge. Meno, with a co-game-high 12 points, led the Royals’ offense. Santiago, with 6 of his 8 points scored in the final frame, gave it his all.

“We have heart, and we work hard every practice,” said Okkodo’s Kyle De Leon, who scored 4 of his 5 points in the final quarter. “We’re a strong team, and we can make it somewhere, far.”

In other action

The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders def. the George Washington High School Geckos, 47-40.

In the tournament's nightcap, the Saint Paul Christian School Warriors dominated the Tiyan High School Titans, 55-32.