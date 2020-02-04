Week 2 of the Guam Rugby Football Union/ISA High School Rugby Season took over the GW field Saturday morning with the rainy weather setting the stage for another big day of games.

The Okkodo Bulldogs defeated the defending champion George Washington Geckos in the boys' varsity division.

The Geckos and Bulldogs were dead locked at five-all by halftime after a try from GW’s William Rios and Okkodo’s Adrian Lacap highlighted all the scoring in the first half.

As Bulldog freshman Jayven Mendiola stood on the sidelines watching his team put it all on the field, he couldn’t wait to officially check in the game after being forced to sit out the first half. Mendiola, a swing player, was needed on the JV team earlier in the week, playing a half of 7s, which forced him to sit out in the first half of Saturday's big game against GW.

“I was told that once I step on the field at JV then it already takes away one half of varsity, but JV needed a little help. But I decided to play the second half, so we can come back stronger,” said Mendiola, who scored the late try to beat the Sanchez Sharks last weekend.

Mendiola would provide all the second half scoring for the Bulldogs, converting on two field goal kicks off penalties from 30 and 40 yards out with some room to spare.

“I practice kicking from further range in practice so when it comes time for it during the game, it feels a little easier for me,” said Mendiola.

The weather proved tough for both teams as knock-ons and dropped passes were plaguing both sides.

“The ball had zero grip and we kept asking the refs to change the ball, but if we couldn’t then we just had to go on with what we got. We just did our best and came away with a ‘W,’” Mendiola said.

GW came within 10 yards of scoring the possible go-ahead try late in the half with the team riding behind big-man Aaron Toves on two penalties. The Bulldog defense held up on both ends forcing turnovers less than five yards within the try line to preserve the win.