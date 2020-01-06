While nothing is at stake in the 2020 GSPN Preseason Basketball Tournament, the sixth annual classic allows players to gain experience and gives coaches a chance to see what works, and what needs fine-tuning.

In one of Saturday’s six games, the Okkodo High School Bulldogs won their Pool A matchup against the Guam High School Panthers, 44-37.

In front of a rocking crowd at the Father Duenas Memorial School "Jungle" in Mangilao, early, the Bulldogs buried the Panthers.

Capitalizing on the Panthers’ poor shot selection and flat-footedness on the offensive and defensive glass, the Bulldogs jumped out to a commanding 10-0 lead.

With four Bulldogs lighting up the first quarter scoreboard, the unselfish Dededo squad surged ahead. Taking advantage of second-chance points on the offensive glass, Kobe Santos’ 4 points paced the Bulldogs.

“We’ve been playing for a long time,” said Santos, who finished with a game-high 13 points. “We know what to do. Our chemistry is good, and we’re ready to play.”

With 5:42 remaining in the second quarter, the Panthers got their first point, a Nick Keefe free throw that found the bottom of the net.

“It’s kind of discouraging when you see a zero (on the scoreboard),” said Panthers head coach Reggie Guerrero, who took over the program from longtime coach Joe Taitano. “When we finally got a free throw, it kind of generated more energy for us.”

The Panthers, with their first point recorded, continued on a 6-0 run. Keefe, running the point for the first time in his career, penetrated the key and dished to his wingmen.

“Coach told me to start going a little harder to the basket, get paint-touches, and spray it out to the corners,” Keefe said. “Once we started doing that, Travon (Jacobs) got an open look, Ryan (Taitague) got an open look, and the ball started really moving."

Capping the run, with an assist from Keefe, Jacobs drained a 3-pointer.

“I knocked down my first 3-pointer and, from there, it started my momentum,” Jacobs said.

But the Bulldogs led at the half, 20-8.

“It’s our first game of the season,” Guerrero said.

This is the first game with me as head coach, and the team is adapting to a different system, he said.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time, he added. ... "We had our opportunities, for sure. Okkodo is a good, solid team."

Santos, in the third quarter, with a 3-pointer, paced Okkodo’s offense.

Stepping up for the Panthers, Damien Dela Cruz ignited for all of his 6 points in the period.

In the fourth quarter, unable to contain Santos, the Panthers ran out of time.

“We’ve just got to clean some things up,” Guerrero said. “That’s what preseason is for, figuring out all those bugs, and working through them. I’m excited about these guys.

“We’ve just been going in practice against each other. When you’re going against seasoned teams, … with established programs, it shows what you need to improve on.”

Keefe, with the goal of winning a title, said he wants to win a “championship, nothing less. It’s time to take one home for basketball.”

In other action

On Friday, kicking off the tournament, the Notre Dame High School Royals defeated the Tiyan High School Titans, 56-48. Pacing the Royals offense, Bryce Chargualaf scored a game-high 14 points. With four 3-pointers, Chargualaf put on a show.

Tiyan, burning up the net from 3-point-land, made four first quarter shots from range. With 6 points in the period, a pair of treys, Juan Duenas’ offense lifted Tiyan to a 20-19 lead. Duenas finished with a game-high 11 points.

Laurence Decano, scoring all 9 of his points in the opening period, pushed the Titans pace.

In Friday’s nightcap, the defending champion Saint Paul Christian School Warriors defeated the Saint John’s School Knights, 75-37.

While the Knights’ Miles Ganeb’s team-high 17-point performance was a welcome asset, the short-handed squad from Upper Tumon was no match for the mighty Warriors. With only five players suited, and Ganeb’s five treys carrying the offense, the Knights had few scoring options.

With 20 points from Josiah Quintanilla, and 13 teammates finding the bottom of the net, the Warriors ran away with their first win.

In Saturday’s opening match, the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks defeated the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles, 54-37.

With 16 and 12 points, respectively, the Sharks' John Macaldo and Isaiah Malig were their team’s go-to guys. With a game-high 21 points, Harvest’s Joe Henderson lifted his team, but it was not enough.