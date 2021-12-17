It's been only three days of competition, but teams are starting to look a little smoother in the GSPN Preseason Hoops Tournament.

The St. Paul Warriors have been dominant at 2-0, dropping their opponents by double digits in Pool B. The resilient Simon Sanchez Sharks also have proved their toughness, staving off a late comeback to drop the John F. Kennedy Islanders in overtime to stay unbeaten at 2-0. The Warriors and Islanders square up tonight in the late game. The Sharks and Warriors will meet up Saturday.

In Pool A, the lone unbeaten team is the perennial favorites, the Father Duenas Friars.

In Day 4 action, Pool A took the court Wednesday evening at the FD Jungle in Mangilao.

The Bulldogs put on a clinic in the first half, dismantling the Notre Dame Royals 60-34 in their first meeting of the season.

A game-high 18 points from Michael Valera gave the Bulldogs a big boost as they picked up their second straight victory. The senior guard lit up the scoreboard in the second quarter, scoring 16 of his 18 points.

Eights points each by Monte Cabrera, Pizo Orichiro and Jose Suares paced Okkodo’s top scorers. ND’s Jayson Santos scored 12 points and Tyler Concepcion added 11.

In the late game, the Friars worked to win a close contest against the Guam High Panthers 70-63. Both teams are fielding full squads now that ISA football is over.

In a back-and-forth matchup that featured a lot of speed and bumping, the Panthers took the early 5-point lead. However, a 14-0 run pushed the Friars out in front at the half for the 41-33 lead.

Riding on the backs of Friars forward Kaine Santos and guard Jaden Santos, FD staved off any hopes of a comeback. The duo put up 33 of their team's 70 points in the contest – 19 from Kaine Santos and 14 from junior guard Jaden Santos.

Panther Treydan Rosario was phenomenal, dropping 28 points to keep Guam High close in the early going.

In tonight's contests, the Royals will be looking for their first win against the Panthers in the early matchup, while the Islanders seek to even out the score and hand the Warriors their first loss of the tournament.