With playoffs kicking off in exactly one week and before final postseason pairings are set, boys varsity teams are getting their final taste of action in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association/Guam Rugby Union league.

On Wednesday afternoon and extending into the night, at Guam High School, the league's top teams all picked up big wins. In the evening’s opener, the host, Guam High School Panthers, defeated the winless Tiyan High School Titans 47-7. The defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars shut out the Southern High School Dolphins 19-0. The Okkodo High School Bulldogs buried the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 26-5. And, in the nightcap, the George Washington High School Geckos blanked the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders 19-0.

In Wednesday’s opener, the Panthers wasted little time finding the try zone. After they did, the points kept coming.

“I am really happy about this win, especially since it’s Senior Night for our school,” said DeShawn Baird. “I feel like our team really needed that confidence boost because of the loss we took against Okkodo.”

Leading the Panthers’ scoring bonanza, Baird scored three tries and Benjamin Harris, Oen Hofschneider, Donte Parker and Joseph Delia each scored one try apiece. Nearly perfect with conversions, Javen Fitts drilled six 2-point conversions.

“Our players played hard,” Baird said. “I know that it was hard to spread out and all that stuff, but we pulled through in the end. I would like to thank our scrum for keeping up and pushing the other scrum back so we can win it.”

Baird said that winning the rucks made it possible to score the trio of tries.

“My teammates aided in my scoring, obviously,” Baird said. “Any one of my teammates could have scored if they were where I was at. … We really pulled through.”

Early in the first half, the Titans were denied a scoring opportunity by the Panthers’ staunch goal line stance. But the Titans eventually found the try zone in the second half, as 15-year-old freshman Dylan Cruz bulldozed his way for a 5-point score. Eduardo Whitman tacked on the 2-point conversion.

“Honestly, we did a good job scoring,” Cruz said. “It actually meant a lot because we have the least points in the season.”