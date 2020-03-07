With blowouts in both of Thursday night’s Interscholastic Sports Association boys basketball semifinal playoff games, the championship game is set.

In the first of two league matchups, in Dededo, the Okkodo High School Bulldogs defeated the George Washington High School Geckos, 96-56.

A little farther south, in Upper Tumon, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders dominated the visiting Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, 69-51.

The championship game, featuring the No. 1-seeded Bulldogs vs. the No. 2-seeded Islanders, takes place at 7 p.m. tonight at Okkodo.

Okkodo, during the regular season, swept JFK.

After shrugging off a slow start, trailing 7-2, JFK started making shots, and their defense stepped up. What hadn’t been working for the Islanders changed dramatically. What started as miscommunications on defense and turnovers on offense turned into pressure coverage, better ballhandling and draining buckets.

“We usually start out slow and have to play catch-up,” said JFK center Dean Weilbacher.

Rodson Simina, a JFK senior who is finishing up his first year of organized hoops, lit it up from 3-point range.

“That really helped us, but it’s not about my three, it’s about the team,” said Simina, who, until this year, honed his skills in pickup games on the playground. “My boys got me into it,” said Simina, pointing to his teammates. “I was so used to street-balling.”

For Simina, who scored a game-high 18 points, everything worked.

Deep in the second quarter, and with a double-digit lead, Simina launched a 3-pointer. Although he didn’t call glass - he later admitted - he missed so badly, he made it.

“At first, I doubted my shot, and then it just went in."

Besides the first few minutes of the opening quarter, JFK’s speed was unmatched. With Weilbacher controlling the defensive glass, his quick outlet passes paced the transition game.

Weilbacher, with all 8 of his points scored in the first half, pounded through the key.

“This wasn’t just an important game because of the championship, it was a revenge game for us,” Weilbacher said. “We lost to them in the regular season.

“We thought it was a good payback game to get them at our home.”

Weilbacher, with 16 boards, thrived in the win-or-go-home elimination game.

“Honesty, I think it was the pressure,” added Weilbacher, two points shy of a double-double. “I feel like the more pressure we have, we live up to the hype, and we execute.”

Looking forward to the first-ever ISA championship game, Weilbacher said, defense will be key.

“We’ve got to play some defense,” he said. “That’s pretty much all we’re lacking right now. A little bit more defense, and I think we’ve got it all.”

Helping JFK’s offensive performance, Ralf Manalac scored 13 points. Marky Camacho, before spraining his left ankle, chipped in with 11 points.