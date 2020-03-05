With blowouts in both of Thursday night’s Interscholastic Sports Associations boys’ basketball semifinals playoff games, the championship game is set.

In the first of two interleague matchups, in Dededo, the Okkodo High School Bulldogs defeated the George Washington High School Geckos, 96-56.

A little further south, in Upper Tumon, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders dominated the visiting Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, 69-51.

The championship will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, at Okkodo.

After a slow start, Rodson Simina’s game-high 18-point effort catapulted JFK into the championship game.

Trailing 7-2, Simina stepped up and drained a 3-pointer.

“That really helped us, but it’s not about my three, it’s about the team,” said Simina, who waited until his senior year to join the basketball team.

Filling up the middle, Islanders big-man Dean Weilbacher controlled the defensive glass and poured in eight first-half points.

“This wasn’t just an important game because of the championship, it was a revenge game for us,” Weilbacher said. “We lost to them in the regular season.”

Helping JFK’s offensive performance, Ralf Manalac scored 13 points. Before going down with a left ankle sprain, Marky Camacho chipped in with 11 points.