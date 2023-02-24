The Okkodo High School Bulldogs finished the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association boys basketball regular season with an exclamation point Wednesday night, beating the visiting George Washington High School Geckos 71-44.

For the Bulldogs, it was Senior Night in Dededo, which led to big games from 12th graders Khylle Varela and Elpizo Orichiro.

Varela found his stroke early, draining a 3-pointer in the first quarter and staying hot for the entire 32 minutes. In the second quarter, he made a trio of treys. In the third quarter, he launched a 40-foot buzzer-beater which pounded the glass and fell through the cylinder. As the horn sounded, Okkodo’s bench mobbed the sharpshooter, giving the marksman well-deserved praise.

“That was a lucky shot,” Varela said.

Bring it early

Although the first quarter ended in a 16-16 tie, the Bulldogs led by 16 points at the half and 55-34 at the end of three. The Bulldogs were running on all cylinders, lighting up the scoreboard, moving with precision without the ball, and locking down on defense.

“I always tell my teammates: It's always the defense, defense always comes first,” Orichiro said. “Because, without the defense, then the offense won’t click.”

Even though the game ended in a lopsided victory, George Washington, at times, played inspired hoops. With nine blocked shots and 9 points from big man Darnell Camacho, he owned the paint. When Camacho was on the court, Okkodo was forced to kick the ball outside to Varela waiting in the wings. Unfortunately for the Geckos, Varela made five 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 17 points.

“I’m feeling good. I think I did good,” Varela said.

Another bright spot for the Geckos, Kupert Louis finished with 10 points.

Other than being a fantastic 3-point specialist, part of Varela’s success can be linked to one of the Bulldogs' long-range shooters suffering an injury in the first quarter. With 6.5 seconds on the clock, Okkodo’s Kayjay Martin came down wrong on his left ankle. Playing near the rim and going for the offensive rebound, the junior ended up with what appeared to be a left high-ankle sprain. After the injury, Martin screamed in pain as he remained on the floor for several minutes. Eventually, he was carried to the bench and never returned.

With the playoffs starting Monday, not having Martin in the lineup could be a big blow to Okkodo’s offense, who rely on him for his 3-point shooting and determined defense.

With the victory in check and the No. 1 seed locked up for the Bulldogs, the win was like a dream for Orichiro, who finished with 14 points.

“I've been dreaming of this moment since I was a freshman,” said Orichiro, basking in victory and getting ready to enjoy Senior Night celebration. “So, I'm finally here!”

Playoff schedule

Okkodo (9-1) will take on the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders at 5 p.m. Monday at Okkodo. JFK, the only team to defeat the Bulldogs, finished the regular season 5-5.

In the other semifinals match, the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks (6-4) will battle the Geckos (7-3) at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.