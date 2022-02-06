The Okkodo High School Bulldogs boys soccer team picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Southern High School Dolphins 3-2 on Friday during a Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association game at John F. Kennedy High School’s Ramsey Field in Upper Tumon.

In the second half, with the game knotted at one, Okkodo’s Zaven Piolo launched and scored a 25-yard free kick over the outstretched arms Southern’s goalkeeper Michael Jesus.

“I didn't think it was going to go in,” Piolo said. “I was just predicting the wind and using the wind to lift the ball and make it go into the goal."

After Southern’s Cody Pangelinan opened the game with a goal in the opening minutes, Okkodo’s Bryant Ignacio and Izaiha Charfauros answers back with two unanswered Bulldogs’ goals, a pair of scorchers that beat Southern’s goalkeeper Brennan Chaco into the back of the net.

“I just didn't give up on the play,” said Ignacio, describing his effort that tied the game at one goal apiece. “Like coaches taught me, and I just stayed humble and ran to the ball as fast as I could.”

After losing their season-opener 3-2 on Wednesday to the defending champion JFK Islanders, and despite losing a couple key players to contact tracing protocol, the Bulldogs began to gel against the Dolphins.

“I feel like that game taught us a lot on communication,” Ignacio said. “No matter what the score is, we still fight hard.”

Knotted at one, Charfauros sensed opportunity and found himself in perfect position to score the go-ahead goal, a score predicated on training and effort.

“I just cut to my left and lifted it up and just took it over the goalie,” Charfauros said.

Although the Bulldogs’ effort was successful, Charfauros knows there is still more work to be done.

“We didn't win by lot, so we need to work harder still,” he said.

With two minutes remaining in the first half and trailing 2-1, Southern’s Ethan Rioja chased down a centering pass, leaped over a diving Apatang, and, while falling away from the goal, sent a left-footed shot into the back of the net.

With the game knotted 2-2 at halftime, the Bulldogs entered the pitch in the second half as the aggressors. As Okkodo’s front line raced toward Southern’s goal, the Dolphins were called for a foul 25 yards in front of their own goal. With the wind to his back, Piolo’s free kick held up as the game-winner.

With the lead in hand and Southern’s star fullback Isaiah Topasna sidelined after an injury in the second half, Okkodo tried to take advantage of mismatches, but aggressive play from Jesus and several near misses kept the advantage at one goal.

Piolo, with six minutes remaining in regulation, drilled a shot that nailed the crossbar and bounced to teammate Andrew Auayan, who one-timed a shot that ricocheted off the right goal post. After a couple more thumping, post-rattling blasts and three shots that sailed inches over the crossbar, the Bulldogs had won the game but wanted more.

“We just need to capitalize on those plays - keep going, keep shooting,” Piolo said.